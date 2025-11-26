The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved an extension of VFD Group Plc’s N50.67 billion Rights Issue, which will now remain open until 26 December 2025.

Eligible shareholders can subscribe for 2 new ordinary shares for every 3 existing shares at N10.00 per share, as part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its capital base and drive long-term growth.

The extension aims to accommodate increasing shareholder interest and reflects strong investor confidence in VFD Group’s performance and strategic direction.Securities and Exchange Commission has approved

VFD Group Plc (the Company – NGX: VFDGROUP) announces that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved an extension of its ongoing N50,673,964,000.00 Rights Issue.

The offer will now remain open until 26 December 2025.

The extension follows strong investor uptake and a steady acceleration in participation across all categories of qualified shareholders, including retail investors, institutional holders, and members of the diaspora.

The additional window is intended to accommodate the rising number of shareholders indicating interest in exercising their rights and to ensure broad-based access to the offering.

The Rights Issue provides eligible shareholders with an opportunity to subscribe for 2 new ordinary shares for every 3 existing ordinary shares held, at a subscription price of N10.00 per share. The programme forms part of the Company’s broader strategy to reinforce its capital base, support longterm growth, and enhance shareholder value.

Commenting on the extension, VFD Group stated that the approval underscores its commitment to maximising shareholder participation and reflects the confidence investors have continued to show in the Group’s performance trajectory and strategic direction.

The Company encourages all eligible shareholders who have not yet subscribed to take advantage of this extended period to complete their applications

For enquiries, please contact investor relations at investor-relations@vfdgroup.com.

Gbeminiyi Shoda

Company Secretary

About VFD Group

VFD Group Plc (NGX: VFDGROUP) is a Principal Investment Firm that strategically unlocks value for investors across multiple sectors. We are dedicated to building Africa’s value chain of investment by actively aggregating and scaling high-growth businesses within five core sectors: Financial Services & FinTech, Capital Markets, Market Infrastructure, Real Estate & Hospitality, and Ecosystem Support Services.

Our geographical mandate is global. The Group strategically leverages its strong foundation in West Africa to drive expansion, with active operations now spanning Southern Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. We are focused on generating consistent, risk-adjusted returns by applying disciplined investment strategies across diverse global economies.

In VFD, our investment decision is based on companies with exceptional management teams, compelling business models, and operate in industries that are within our domain of expertise; alignment with existing portfolio companies based on opportunities for synergies, ensuring that the businesses we invest in gain significant value over time, and then seeking out opportunities for profitable exits.

Forward-looking statements and disclaimer

Certain statements in this document may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Nigerian securities law (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events, including the Company’s future performance, opportunities, or business prospects. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to expectations, forecasts, assumptions, objectives, beliefs, projections, plans, guidance, predictions, future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words such as “believes”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “continues”, “may”, “projects”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “pending”, “intends”, “plans”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “will”, “would have” or similar words suggesting future outcomes) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements because the Company cannot assure that the forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. As forward-looking information address future conditions and events, they could involve risks and uncertainties including, but are not limited to, risk with respect to general economic conditions, regulations and taxes, civil unrest, corporate restructuring and related costs, capital and operating expenses, pricing and availability of financing and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not on forward-looking statements.