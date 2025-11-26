The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has revealed that 221,996 applicants failed the 2025 computer‑based test (CBT), even after successfully completing earlier stages of the recruitment exercise.

The nationwide recruitment exercise is for its four paramilitary agencies, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the Federal Fire Service (FFS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Board opened the application portal from 14 July to 11 August 2025, with more than 1.8 million applications submitted across the five paramilitary agencies.

The Nigeria Immigration Service led with 703,499 applications, followed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps with 482,198 applications.

Breakdown of the application phase

The Nigeria Immigration Service – 703,499 applications

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps – 482,198 applications

Nigerian Correctional Service: 406,491

Federal Fire Service: 165,212

CDCFIB Secretariat: 116,122

Shortlisting phase

After screening, CDCFIB reported three distinct categories summarising the status of all applicants. According to the Board, 1,120,491 applications were fully completed and moved forward in the process. The Board also recorded:

432,935 incomplete applications

360,923 disqualified applications

Examination phase

The online Computer-Based Test (CBT) held from 12 to 19 November 2025 formed the third stage of the recruitment process.

Out of all shortlisted applicants, 71.8% wrote the exam, while 18.5% were absent. The Board also flagged 5.4% violations during the CBT exercise.

The score distribution that most candidates fell within the 61–80 score range

0–40: 221,996 candidates

41–60: 229,155 candidates

61–80: 278,543 candidates

81–100: 142,697 candidates

Applications by state

The recruitment exercise recorded strong participation across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), reflecting high interest in federal paramilitary roles. The top 10 states with the highest application submissions include:

The exercise targeted Nigerian citizens between 18 and 35 years, who meet minimum height requirements (1.65 m for men, 1.60 m for women), have clean criminal records, and are mentally and physically fit. Minimum educational qualification: at least SSCE with credits, while degrees in fields like law, engineering, medicine, or technical trades were encouraged.

Kogi – 116,378

Kaduna – 114,797

Benue – 110,776

Kano – 89,501

Niger – 78,916

Katsina – 77,598

Nasarawa – 75,995

Adamawa – 75,753

Oyo – 68,489

Plateau – 67,365

The states with the least number of applications are Bayelsa with 11,683, Rivers with 14,337, Lagos with 22,244, Ebonyi with 28,616, Delta with 29,316, FCT with 30,347, Ekiti with 31,154, Cross River with 31,742, Sokoto with 32,254, and Edo with 32,363.