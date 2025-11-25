Nigeria has renewed its push for Africa to secure permanent, veto-wielding seats on the United Nations Security Council, insisting that comprehensive reforms of global governance structures can no longer be delayed.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the call on Monday during the first plenary session on Peace, Security, Governance and Multilateralism at the 7th African Union–European Union Summit in Luanda, Angola.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu also urged the European Union (EU) to co-create peace and security interventions with African partners, stressing that such efforts must be anchored on African-led frameworks to ensure lasting stability across the continent.

250,000 Boko Haram-affiliated individuals surrendered

He disclosed that more than 250,000 Boko Haram-affiliated individuals had surrendered in early 2025, a development he attributed to Nigeria’s combined kinetic and non-kinetic strategies.

“It is time for Africa to occupy permanent seats on the UN Security Council, with all attendant privileges, including the veto,” the President said.

“Genuine text-based negotiations under the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) framework must now commence. It is our hope that EU Member States will support Africa’s long-standing and legitimate call for reform of the United Nations.”

Insecurity pressure demand urgent cooperation

President Tinubu said the continent’s growing security pressures, including armed conflict, illicit weapons flows, climate stress, irregular migration, and political instability, demand urgent and enhanced international cooperation.

He noted that while the EU has been a committed partner since the establishment of the African Peace and Security Architecture in 2002, regional instability continues to fuel terrorism, insurgency and organised crime.

Highlighting Nigeria’s approach, he said the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the Lake Chad Basin remains an effective model of African-led collaborative security.

“As of early 2025, over 120,000 Boko Haram-affiliated individuals, including family members, have surrendered,” he stated.

He also cited the recent Sea-Lift Agreement between the Nigerian Navy and the AU Standby Force as part of efforts to strengthen Africa’s rapid deployment capabilities for peacekeeping and humanitarian missions.

Irregular migration needs a solution

Turning to irregular migration, the President stressed the need for solutions that acknowledge its economic and demographic roots, warning that criminalising mobility has worsened insecurity.

He proposed alternatives such as structured labour pathways and cross-continental skills partnerships.

“Seasonal mobility has underpinned West African civilisation for centuries,” he said. “Our joint task is to convert mobility into safe, orderly, and productive pathways that benefit both continents.”

President Tinubu also condemned the resurgence of Unconstitutional Changes of Government (UCGs) in Africa, linking them to external pressures that distort fragile political systems.

Regional Partnership for Democracy (RPD)

He revealed that Nigeria and neighbouring states have launched the Regional Partnership for Democracy (RPD) to strengthen constitutional order, counter extremist narratives, and support governance reforms across West Africa.

He further drew attention to crises in Sudan and South Sudan, urging accountability for external actors fuelling conflict and reaffirming the need for sustained diplomacy.

The President reiterated Nigeria’s opposition to the use of private military contractors in African conflicts, warning that such actors often complicate peace efforts and undermine sovereignty.

He described the EU as a crucial partner at a time when global commitment to multilateralism is weakening.

“Nigeria remains firmly committed to advancing peace, security, and democratic governance across the continent,” he added.

President Tinubu expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Angola for their hospitality and thanked the EU for its longstanding support to the African Union, particularly in peace and security initiatives.