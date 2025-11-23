The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered cocaine concealed in automobile parts at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport, arresting a freight agent and an auto parts dealer.

According to a statement by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy NDLEA, the agency officers intercepted the brake servo automobile part containing 48 pellets and a block of cocaine weighing 2.30 kilograms.

The consignment, hidden among other auto parts, was bound for Gabon.

Ameh Solomon, the freight agent who presented the package for export, was arrested immediately.

“Following the arrest of a freight agent Ameh Solomon who presented the consignment for export, a follow up at ASMPDA market, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo Lagos led to the arrest of an auto parts dealer Nwafor Tochukwu Boniface,” they stated.

Meth and cocaine imported from South Africa

The agency also uncovered another drug trafficking operation involving consignments arriving from South Africa. On 13th November, NDLEA officers seized pressure machine cylinders containing:

5.40kg methamphetamine

10.70kg Loud

16g cocaine

200g phenacetin

200g methcathinone

100g caffeine

The items were recovered at MMIA’s import shed after arriving via a Tag-Angola flight. A coordinated follow-up operation in Onitsha on 18th November led to the arrest of two syndicate members: 30-year-old Ebulue Lotanwa Uzochukwu and 51-year-old South Africa returnee Christopher Michael Ndibuisi.

Major cannabis seizures

In Kogi State, NDLEA operatives intercepted a trailer carrying 4,700kg of skunk on 17th November. Three suspects, Solomon Dauda, Friday Garba and Daniel Danladi — were arrested on the spot. The agency later arrested the alleged kingpin, Marcus Danladi Dan Mangu, in a follow-up operation in Jos on 21st November.

Similarly, in Cross River, a couple, Onun Okoi Okpotum (55) and Itam Okoi Okpotum (52), were arrested on 19th November at their warehouse in Ugep Yakur LGA, where officers recovered 362 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 4,706kg.

NDLEA also dismantled a network selling drug-laced brownies online. Two women — 19-year-old Praise Nwogu and 25-year-old Ebong Emem Oghosa — were arrested in Benin City on 22nd November.

Nwogu was found with 12 plates and a cup of drug-laced brownies, while Oghosa was arrested with 76g skunk, 1.5g Colorado and brownies. A separate raid in Ososo village, Edo State, resulted in the arrest of 35-year-old Shedrack Aminu with 59kg of skunk.

More arrests and recoveries

Across the country, several other operations uncovered large consignments of narcotics:

In Enugu, officers intercepted 10.1kg skunk, 105,600 tramadol pills, 700 pentazocine ampoules and 3,000 rounds of live ammunition.

In Kebbi, officers evacuated 13,155 bottles of codeine syrup from a warehouse, and arrested a suspect transporting 12,548 opioid pills to a Boko Haram enclave.

In Niger State, a suspect was arrested with 85,100 opioid pills and 5,456 bottles of codeine syrup.

In Lagos, officers seized 71kg Canadian Loud in Lekki and 2.6kg Colorado concealed in flight boarding cards.

A separate raid at the notorious Peti drug enclave on Lagos Island recovered 385kg of skunk, Loud and Colorado, while another 163,200 capsules of tramadol were seized at the Maza Maza motor park.

WADA sensitisation

Alongside enforcement, NDLEA commands across the country continued community sensitisation under the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign. Activities were held in schools, churches, workplaces and communities including Oyo, Lagos, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Enugu and Ogun States.

NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) praised the agency’s commands for their efforts and urged them to maintain momentum. He explained that the intensified operations are necessary because drug cartels typically increase activities during the festive season, seeking to profit during the busy holiday period. He emphasizing the need for continued vigilance.