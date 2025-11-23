ORCA opened its largest African showroom in Lagos on October 27, 2025, located in Eko Atlantic City, marking a major milestone in its pan-African expansion.

ORCA, an international home and lifestyle brand with a footprint spread across 22 African countries, has officially opened its Biggest African showroom in Lagos, Nigeria, on the 27th of October 2025.

Located in the fast-growing Eko Atlantic City, the launch marks a major milestone in the brand’s pan-African expansion and reinforces Lagos’ position as one of Africa’s most dynamic consumer markets.

Established over two decades ago in Dakar, Senegal, ORCA has grown into one of Africa’s most distinguished home and lifestyle brands, with about 50,000 sqm of retail innovation. The Lagos showroom showcases ORCA’s commitment to shaping Africa’s evolving lifestyle economy and strengthening its presence across the continent.

ORCA’s founders selected Lagos, Nigeria, for its flagship location due to the city’s youthful energy, strong urban development, and rising demand for modern home solutions. With successful operations in Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Gabon and other markets, the Lagos opening extends the brand’s influence across West Africa and demonstrates its long-term confidence in the region.

Spanning four floors, the new showroom offers more than 100,000 different products across multiple categories, including premium furniture, kitchen and dining essentials, décor, lighting, homeware, outdoor items, children’s products, and lifestyle accessories. The space is designed to redefine the retail experience in the region, combining global design standards with the needs of African households.

Speaking about the expansion, the founders shared:

“Nigeria represents possibility. ORCA is proud to bring a world-class home and lifestyle experience to Lagos, supporting how millions of people shape the spaces they live, work, and grow in.”