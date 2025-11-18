Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has announced the resignation of its Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ravindra Singhvi, effective November 30, 2025.

No reason was offered for his resignation.

The company made the disclosure in a formal notice to shareholders and the investing public on Tuesday, November 18, in compliance with Nigerian Exchange (NGX) regulations.

Singhvi, who joined the Board on May 22, 2020, is credited with steering the company through major expansion projects and sustaining consistent revenue growth.

Under his leadership, the refinery implemented digital transformation initiatives, strengthened its management structure, and enhanced its brand positioning in the highly competitive food processing industry.

The Board expressed appreciation for his leadership and contribution to the company’s strategic direction over the past five years.

“Mr. Singhvi made significant contributions to the growth and transformation of the company and leaves behind a record of operational excellence,” the statement signed by Mrs. Temitope Hassan, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser.

Mabe takes helm as GMD/CEO from December 1

In the same notice, Dangote Sugar confirmed the appointment of Mr. Thabo Mabe as Group Managing Director/CEO-designate, effective December 1, 2025. His appointment is subject to shareholder ratification at the company’s next general meeting.

Mabe, a South African national with a BSc in Chemistry and Mathematics from Fort Hare University, brings over two decades of corporate leadership experience across multiple markets including South Africa, Germany and Nigeria. He began his career at Unilever, rising to become CEO of Unilever Nigeria in 2010, where he expanded market share and optimized production efficiency.

He joined the Dangote Group in 2014 as Managing Director of Dangote Flour Mills Plc, where he is credited with turning around the company from a declining business to a profitable enterprise. Following the Group’s exit from the flour sector in 2019, he was redeployed to Dangote Rice Limited and later led NASCON Allied Industries Plc from 2022 until the current appointment.

Appointment aligns with succession plan

According to the Board, Mabe’s selection aligns with Dangote Sugar’s succession strategy and reinforces the company’s commitment to leadership continuity. His expertise in supply chain management, manufacturing, and market expansion, coupled with a successful track record in the Dangote Group’s food businesses, positions him as a strategic successor.

“The appointment of Mr. Mabe ensures seamless leadership continuity and sustained value creation for stakeholders,” the company stated.

The Board welcomed Mabe to his new role and expressed optimism in his ability to build on existing growth momentum. It also extended warm wishes to the outgoing CEO, Singhvi, on his future endeavours.

Corporate assurance

The company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong governance and operational performance through a structured transition. Shareholders and industry observers see the leadership change as a strategic move that could strengthen competitiveness in Nigeria’s sugar value chain.