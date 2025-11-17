ZedcrestWealth Academy is a new digital learning platform designed to simplify financial literacy through gamified, interactive lessons covering budgeting, investing, and personal finance.

Leading digital wealth management firm Zedcrest Wealth has announced the launch of the Zedcrest Wealth Academy, an interactive digital learning platform designed to make financial literacy simple, engaging, and accessible to everyone.

The Zedcrest Wealth Academy reflects the company’s commitment to demystifying wealth creation by leveraging technology and superior insights to empower people with the knowledge needed to make smarter financial decisions.

“Many people hesitate to save or invest simply because they lack the confidence that they know what they’re doing,” said Adedayo Amzat, Group Managing Director at Zedcrest Group. “But when people understand money, when they feel informed and capable, they become more open to exploring smarter, more sophisticated ways to build their future.

“At Zedcrest, we believe that trust begins with knowledge. The person with expert knowledge that helps you learn about money is the one you’re most likely to trust with your money. That’s exactly why the Zedcrest Wealth Academy exists: to empower people through education, and in doing so, earn their confidence to walk with them on their wealth-building journey.”

Built with a gamified structure that mirrors the world’s most engaging learning tools, the platform turns financial education into an interactive, rewarding experience. Users can explore lessons across various levels, from beginner to advanced, on topics such as budgeting, investing, personal finance, and more.

Each lesson ends with a short quiz that helps reinforce understanding, while coins, achievements, and streaks encourage consistency and help them track their learning progress over time. This hands-on experience turns complex financial concepts into bite-sized, relatable lessons, helping users build confidence in their financial decisions.

“Knowledge is the first investment anyone can make, and too many people see financial literacy as something distant or intimidating,” said Adetayo Jinadu, Product Marketing Lead, Zedcrest Wealth. “However, the Zedcrest Wealth Academy simplifies the journey by breaking down financial concepts into practical lessons that fit into people’s daily lives. Our platform is interactive and blends education with the kind of intuitive design people already enjoy in their favorite apps.”

As part of the Academy’s rollout, Zedcrest Wealth has also announced the return of its flagship financial literacy tournament, Money Titan 2.0. The tournament will run for four weeks, starting from Friday, November 14th, 2025, and challenge participants to put their financial knowledge to the test through a series of fast-paced quizzes. This year’s edition is directly integrated with the Zedcrest Wealth Academy, meaning users can learn actively on the Academy within the Zedcrest Wealth app and then compete in the tournament for a chance to top the leaderboard, win exclusive prizes, and be crowned the “Money Titan.”

By combining structured learning with the Money Titan tournament, Zedcrest Wealth aims to drive deeper engagement, strengthen financial literacy across its growing community, and inspire better money habits at a time of year when spending typically peaks. With Money Titan 2.0, learning about money becomes both rewarding and practical, offering users a chance to win while developing lifelong financial skills.

The launch of the Zedcrest Wealth Academy represents the company’s next step in empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures. With the growing digital adoption across the country, Zedcrest Wealth sees an opportunity to bridge the gap between access to financial products and the understanding needed to use them effectively.

The Zedcrest Wealth Academy is now live on the Zedcrest Wealth app, available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

About Zedcrest Wealth

Zedcrest Wealth is a leading digital wealth management platform offering a range of investment products, including money market funds, Treasury Bills, corporate investments, and other fixed-income securities, designed to help customers build wealth efficiently.

Known for its commitment to transparency, trust, financial literacy, and growth, Zedcrest Wealth continues to set the standard for financial products that are as dynamic as the individuals and businesses they serve. Zedcrest Wealth is a subsidiary of the leading financial powerhouse, Zedcrest Group.