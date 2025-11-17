Austria will launch a new work permit in December 2025 aimed at people who live in neighbouring countries but commute regularly for work.

The initiative is designed to make cross-border employment clearer and more structured while helping Austria manage labour shortages in key regions.

Beginning December 1, 2025, the “Frontier Worker Permit” will be available to workers who live in countries that share a border with Austria, such as Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic, but travel into Austria daily or weekly for their jobs.

These workers, often referred to as frontier or cross-border workers, maintain their residence abroad while working in Austria.

The concept is simple: individuals keep living in their home country, commute across the border for employment, and return home afterwards without taking up long-term residence in Austria. This new permit offers a formal pathway for such workers while ensuring that Austrian labour needs are met responsibly.

Who can apply

The permit comes with several eligibility requirements.

Applicants must have a long-term or permanent right of residence in a country bordering Austria and must have unrestricted access to that country’s labour market. Their place of employment must be in an Austrian district that directly borders the worker’s home country, and they must cross the border regularly for work.

Before approval, Austria’s Public Employment Service (AMS) will carry out a labour market test to confirm that no suitable candidate is available within Austria.

This condition ensures that local workers are given priority before employers hire from across the border.

Family members of frontier workers will not automatically receive residence rights. Anyone wishing to live in Austria must apply independently for a residence permit.

What you should know

Austria is looking to balance two goals: protecting opportunities for its local workforce while addressing persistent labour shortages in border regions. The new permit provides a clearer, structured path for employers who rely on cross-border staff, especially in sectors where domestic labour is scarce.

For workers living just across the Austrian border, the scheme removes uncertainty around eligibility and provides legal clarity for commuting employment. It also strengthens cooperation between Austria and its neighbouring states by formalising a practice that has operated informally for many years.

The permit does not grant the right to live in Austria, only to work there while residing elsewhere. It applies strictly to workers from countries that share a land border with Austria, and their workplaces must also fall within Austrian border districts.

The mandatory labour market check means not all applications will be approved; Austrian residents remain the first priority for employers. Family members must apply separately for their own residency, even if the frontier worker’s permit is granted.

Overall, the new system is expected to streamline cross-border employment and help Austria fill essential roles without requiring workers to relocate permanently.