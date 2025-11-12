The Nigerian equities market staged a strong rebound on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, gaining N2.6 trillion in market capitalization, just a day after a record loss of N4.6 trillion.

This followed Tuesday’s clarifications by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, that the government would adopt a cautious and consultative approach in implementing the recently enacted tax reform laws, particularly the contentious capital gains tax (CGT) on securities transactions.

The market capitalization, which measures the value of traded stocks, rose by 2.9% to close at N93.5 trillion, up from N90.833 trillion the previous day.

Also, the benchmark All Share Index rose by same percentage to close at 145,405.39 points, up from 141,327.30 points the previous day.

Details shortly…