Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) has listed its N1 trillion MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), in a ceremony that drew senior government officials, capital market leaders, and key private sector stakeholders to Lagos.

The listing of the N1 trillion Series 2 Investment Fund with 1 billion units priced at N100 each represents a crucial milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to mobilize private and institutional capital for affordable housing and sustainable development.

It also underscores the government’s determination to drive economic growth through innovative market-based financing models.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, described the listing as a “transformative moment” for Nigeria’s financial markets and social infrastructure. According to him, the MREIF embodies the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda—leveraging private funds to deliver affordable housing, stimulate local industries, and create jobs.

“The MREIF represents a transformative approach to affordable housing—mobilizing private and institutional capital into the housing sector, creating jobs, and stimulating economic growth,” Edun stated. “With strong credit ratings of AAA by Agusto & Co and AA by GCR, the Fund reflects investor confidence and sustainability in Nigeria’s capital markets.”

Deepening market access through public-private partnership

The MREIF operates under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) structure designed to merge government policy with market efficiency. It channels long-term funds into the housing sector while offering investors a transparent and credible vehicle for impact-driven returns.

Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman, Chairman of the Board of MOFI, hailed the Fund’s listing as “a major leap forward in deepening Nigeria’s capital markets and unlocking real estate as a catalyst for inclusive growth.”

He emphasized that MREIF’s value extends beyond financial returns, positioning it as a tool for social progress. “The MREIF is more than an investment instrument—it is a catalyst for inclusion and shared prosperity,” Dr. Usman said. “Through MOFI’s sponsorship, we are mobilizing private and institutional capital to address the housing and infrastructure needs of millions of Nigerians.”

He noted that the Fund is already operational, with over 1,000 mortgages created since May 2025, underscoring its capacity for impact and scalability across the housing value chain.

Driving sustainable homeownership and investor confidence

Delivering his remarks, Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang, Managing Director and CEO of MOFI, highlighted the Fund’s alignment with the government’s strategic investment vision. “This listing underscores MOFI’s mission to deploy capital strategically for national transformation,” he said. “The MREIF is designed to provide long-term, low-cost mortgage financing, making homeownership a reality for millions while stimulating local economies.”

He commended the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the NGX, and other transaction partners for their collaboration in structuring a product that meets international standards of governance, transparency, and sustainability.

The NGX listing is expected to enhance liquidity, visibility, and investor diversification, providing opportunities for both institutional and retail investors, including the Nigerian diaspora. It also reinforces transparency through the Exchange’s robust disclosure framework and governance oversight.

“Today’s listing is more than a financial milestone—it is proof that policy, capital, and purpose can intersect to deliver real impact,” Dr. Usman concluded. “Through MOFI’s stewardship and collaboration with our partners, we are charting a new path defined by opportunity and progress for all Nigerians.”

The MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) is a government-backed, market-driven initiative that provides affordable mortgage financing at a competitive interest rate of 9.75%, with a maximum tenure of 20 years and a minimum equity contribution of 10%. By combining policy direction with private capital, the Fund seeks to make homeownership more accessible and sustainable nationwide.