Global financial flows to developing countries, including Nigeria, for clean energy projects have surged to $21.57 billion.

This is according to the newly released United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Yearbook of Global Climate Action 2025, titled “Marrakech Partnership for Global Climate Action.”

The report shows a significant rise from $12.14 billion in 2015, highlighting the growing investor confidence in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure across the Global South.

However, the UN body warned that despite this progress, the funding remains concentrated in a few countries, demonstrating persistent disparities in access to climate finance and clean energy technologies.

The UNFCCC stated, “Financial flows to developing countries for clean energy reached USD 21.57 billion, up from USD 12.14 billion in 2015, but remain concentrated in a few countries. Universal access by 2030 requires not just technology deployment but equitable distribution of capital and capacity.”

Clean energy overtakes fossil fuel spending

The report also highlighted the shifting dynamics of global investment, revealing that clean energy funding has now overtaken fossil fuel spending by a ratio of 10:1, a fivefold increase from 2:1 in 2015.

“Transitioning away from fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner under Key Objective 4 represents the most transformative challenge. The headline achievement is the investment ratio reversal: clean energy to fossil fuel investment reached 10:1 in 2024, increasing fivefold from 2:1 in 2015. This demonstrates renewables have transformed from subsidy-dependent to economically preferred. Transportation electrification shows strong momentum,” the handbook noted.

The UNFCCC attributed this shift to dramatic cost reductions in renewable technologies, rapid advances in electrified transport, and increased investor appetite for low-carbon infrastructure. Solar, wind, and battery storage projects now dominate clean energy portfolios in developing economies, supported by blended finance models and sovereign green bonds.

In particular, transportation electrification has gained momentum, with several African and Asian nations, Nigeria among them, beginning to adopt electric mobility policies to reduce dependence on imported fuel and cut emissions from the transport sector.

“Transportation electrification and urban low-carbon infrastructure are advancing. Hard-to-abate sectors show early proof points in sustainable fuels and cleaner industrial production,” the UN agency stated.

More insights

The report also observed that universal energy access has improved substantially across developing regions, driven by decentralized renewable systems, mini-grids, and off-grid solar solutions that have reached millions of previously unserved households.

Still, the UNFCCC cautioned that the pace of progress remains insufficient to meet the 2030 universal access and net-zero goals, stressing the need for greater investment in power grids, energy efficiency, and sustainable fuel production.

What this means for Nigeria

For Nigeria, the surge in global financial flows toward clean energy represents both an opportunity and a challenge. As international investors channel more capital into renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, Nigeria stands to benefit significantly, if it positions itself strategically to attract a fair share of these funds.

Recently, energy and climate experts have urged the Nigerian government to deepen investments and introduce stronger policy incentives for large-scale solar installations nationwide, noting that such efforts could unlock an estimated $2.5 billion carbon market opportunity for the country.

Experts say this presents a major opportunity for Nigeria to scale up renewable deployment, particularly through decentralized energy systems, mini-grids, and off-grid solar solutions that can reach millions of underserved communities. Such investments could accelerate Nigeria’s goal of achieving universal electricity access by 2030 while also advancing its commitment to net-zero emissions by 2060.

While Nigeria’s clean energy policies and frameworks are taking shape, experts insist that implementation speed will determine whether the country captures its carbon finance potential or lags behind regional competitors like Kenya and South Africa.