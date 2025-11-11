The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday approved the second reading of a bill proposing the establishment of the Artificial Intelligence, Innovation and Communication Technology Solutions Centre in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The initiative aims to promote research, development, and application of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies for national development.

The bill, titled “Art to Establish the Artificial Intelligent Innovation and Communication Technology Solution Centre, Kumono, Iketi State to Promote Research, Development and Application of Artificial Intelligent and Emerging Technologies for National Development and for Related Matters, 2025, SB 763,” has been referred to the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, which is expected to report back within four weeks.

What they said

Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu of Ekiti South led the debate on the floor. He described the proposed centre as a national hub for research, innovation, and development in artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies.

“Everybody knows that artificial intelligence is what is in vogue all over the world. Any country, any city, any community that does not try to factor artificial intelligence into its affairs, on how you run your life, will be doing so at its own peril and the use of artificial intelligence,” he said.

Adaramodu elaborated that the centre would foster research and innovation in AI, robotics, data science, and related technologies. The facility would also promote collaboration between government, academia, and private industry, while equipping young Nigerians with digital and AI-based skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

He emphasized the choice of Omuo-Ekiti as strategic, pointing out that Ekiti State has historically been recognized as a cradle of education and intellectual excellence.

“The establishment of this Centre in Omuo-Ekiti will not only stimulate research and innovation but also catalyse economic growth in the South-West region and across the country,” Adaramodu said.

“This Bill represents an important step toward securing Nigeria’s place in the global technological landscape. It aligns with our national goals of youth empowerment, job creation, and economic diversification,” he added.

What you should know

According to the State of AI Policy in Africa 2025 report, Nigeria is leading West Africa in artificial intelligence adoption and investment; however, its ambitions are at risk due to a major funding shortfall.

While Nigeria has made strong strides in deploying AI initiatives through local language models and AI scaling hubs, the report states that the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy lacks dedicated funding and statutory backing, relying heavily on external partners to finance its rollout.

The Nigerian Senate’s approval of the second reading of a bill to establish the Artificial Intelligence, Innovation and Communication Technology Solutions Centre reinforces the country’s position as a regional hub for AI development.