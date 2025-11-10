Protesters targeted the newly built Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) in Benin City, Edo State, on Sunday, forcing organizers to halt a preview event ahead of the museum’s grand opening scheduled for Tuesday.

The multi-million-dollar facility, envisioned as a landmark cultural institution, became the focal point of growing discontent over ownership and control of Nigeria’s most treasured artifacts.

Videos shared on social media showed protesters storming the museum grounds, shouting at foreign guests, and ordering them to vacate the premises.

Witnesses said the demonstrators destroyed property and accused organisers of excluding key local stakeholders, including the Benin Royal Palace, from the project. Law enforcement officials were later deployed to disperse the crowd and ensure the safety of attendees.

What MOWAA said

In a statement, MOWAA confirmed that a protest took place on its campus and said all guests were “safely escorted to secure locations” following the disruption. The institution linked the demonstration to “disputes between the previous and current state administrations,” noting that while it was mentioned among grievances involving other development projects, it remains “an independent, non-profit organisation, of which the former governor has no interest, financial or otherwise.”

“We are deeply grateful to all our guests many of whom travelled long distances to be here for their understanding, patience, and resilience,” the statement read. “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this situation may have caused.”

What you should know

The museum, designed by British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye and estimated to have cost $25 million according to BBC news , was partly conceived as a home for the world-renowned Benin Bronzes artefacts looted by British soldiers during the 1897 invasion of the Benin Kingdom. The campus also includes state-of-the-art preservation and restoration facilities.

However, a longstanding dispute over the ownership and custodianship of the bronzes has prevented the artefacts from being housed in the museum, a situation that appeared to fuel anger among protesters.

Originally conceived as the Edo Museum of West African Art, the name was later shortened to reflect a broader regional focus. Executive Director Phillip Ihenacho told the BBC that the change reflected an ambition for the institution to serve a wider African and global purpose.

Following the incident, MOWAA cancelled all preview events scheduled through November 11 and advised visitors to avoid the campus until the situation is resolved.