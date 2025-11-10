A total of twelve companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange announced dividends in the third quarter of 2025, ranging from N70 to N0.03 per share.

Altogether, these dividends, both interim and final, total N234.9 billion, highlighting a robust payout following a strong first half in 2025.

Dividend announcements remain one of the most influential factors driving investor sentiment, alongside solid earnings results and significant corporate actions.

Beyond serving as a financial reward, dividends often convey a signal of confidence that can positively shape a company’s market outlook.

Consistent dividend declarations and timely payments tend to strengthen investor confidence, attract income-oriented investors, and, in some cases, elevate a company’s standing on the Exchange.

The following are the companies that announced dividends in the third quarter of 2025, whether interim or final, rewarding their shareholders accordingly.

Ikeja Hotel Plc, the twelfth company on the list, declared an interim dividend of N0.03 per share, amounting to a total payout of N64.8 million. The announcement was made on July 28, 2025, with August 8 set as the qualification date. The hospitality company delivered an impressive first-half performance, posting a profit after tax of N3.1 billion, more than double the N1.3 billion reported in the second half of 2024. This was driven by a 47.70% rise in turnover to N12.1 billion. On the balance sheet, retained earnings climbed 20.64% to N17.19 billion, while total assets advanced to N88.3 billion from N83.6 billion. Share price performance was strong, gaining 22.70% in the third quarter and climbing 54.22% year-to-date.