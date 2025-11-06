One of the strongest forces shaping investor sentiment in the Nigerian stock market is dividend payment. Beyond being a simple cash reward, dividends serve as a powerful signal of earnings quality, balance-sheet strength, and management confidence and can swing a stock’s outlook positively.

As of the end of the third quarter (Q3) of the 2025 financial year (FY2025), about 21 listed companies had declared interim and/or final dividends totaling about N581 billion from a combined profit after tax (PAT) of N3.7 trillion, according to data from Nairametrics Research.

This represents an aggregate payout ratio of roughly 15.7% signaling strong shareholder return momentum across key sectors.

It is important to note that not all companies declare interim dividends.

Companies such as Dangote Cement, BUA Foods, and BUA Cement have a consistent record of paying only final dividends.

This coverage strictly focuses on dividends declared and/or paid for the current 2025 financial year, that is, payouts funded from companies’ 2025 profits as captured in their Q1–Q3 financial statements, or from those whose financial year ends in 2025.

It does not include dividends paid in 2025 that were declared for the 2024 financial year, which typically followed audited FY2024 results earlier in the year.

The objective is to highlight companies that have rewarded shareholders from their 2025 earnings so far, providing a clear picture of dividend performance and payout trends within the ongoing financial cycle.