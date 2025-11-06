The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced plans to transition its rail network to electric-powered trains within five years.

The announcement was made by the NRC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, during the Seventh National Transport Conference of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIOTA), held at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja, as disclosed in a statement released by the Corporation on Wednesday.

The plan to transition to electric-powered trains is part of the Corporation’s development projection framework, referred to as Vision 2-5-10-20.

Under this framework, the NRC aims to optimize national rail assets within the first two years, transition to electric traction in five years, double national rail capacity within ten years, and expand the network to at least 60,000 kilometres nationwide within 20 years.

Currently, the only electric-powered rail in Nigeria is the Lagos Blue Line, a 27-kilometre route forming part of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit system. Its first 13-kilometre phase, from Marina to Mile 2, began commercial operations in September 2023, while the 14-kilometre extension to Okokomaiko is under construction and expected to be completed by 2026.

Dr. Opeifa further noted that the Federal Government will soon unveil a comprehensive National Railway Development Roadmap, which will outline plans to ensure rail connectivity across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in line with the Renewed Hope agenda.

The roadmap is expected to allow states to access and utilize national rail corridors at no extra cost, following recent legislative amendments that placed railway development on the concurrent legislative list.

He noted that Lagos and Plateau States are already leveraging the national rail corridors, while Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano, and Niger States are positioned to connect seamlessly to existing networks.

The statement disclosed that NRC is also expanding freight-by-rail services, transporting containerized cargo, cement, gypsum, soda ash, metal coils, and materials for the AKK Pipeline Project, which will help reduce congestion on roads and support economic development.

The roadmap will provide a comprehensive blueprint for both passenger and freight rail services, integrating modern technology, sustainable operations, and electric-powered trains to create a cleaner, more efficient, and connected national rail system over the next two decades.