The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) extended its decline on November 5, 2025, falling by 1,816.2 points to close at 150,813.4, representing a 1.19% drop from 152,629.6 recorded in the previous session.

Large-cap stocks such as International Breweries, Lafarge, MTN, and Airtel recorded declines.

This is despite the rise in trading activity, with 1.1 billion shares exchanging hands, up from 683 million shares in the previous session.

Market capitalization slipped to N95.6 trillion across 27,303 deals, compared to N96.9 trillion posted the previous day.

On the gainers’ chart, NCR and Legend International (LEGENDINT) advanced by 10.00% and 9.16%, respectively.

Meanwhile, C&I Leasing (CILEASING) and Transcorp led the losers, both shedding 10% each.

Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBK) topped both the volume and value charts, trading 608.1 million shares worth N13.9 billion.

Market summary

Current ASI: 150,813.4

Previous ASI: 152,629.76

Day Change: -1.19%

Year-to-Date Performance: +46.53%

Volume Traded: 1.1 billion shares

Market Cap: N95.6 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

NCR: Up 10.00% to N17.60

LEGENDINT: Up 9.16% to N5.84

CORNERST: Up 8.80% to N6.18

UPDC: Up 8.30% to N6.00

LINKASSURE: Up 8.11% to N2.00

Top 5 losers

CILEASING: Down 10.00% to N5.58

TRANSCORP: Down 10.00% to N45.00

SKYAVN: Down 9.99% to N80.60

BETAGLAS: Down 9.99% to N393.70

RTBRISCOE: Down 9.92% to N3.18

Trading volume

Trading volume surged to 1.1 billion shares on the day compared to 683 million shares traded in the previous session.

Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBK) led the activity chart with 608.1 million shares, followed closely by Sterling Bank (STERLINGNG) with 81.6 million shares.

Zenith Bank (ZENITHBANK) ranked third with 53.6 million shares, while FCMB and Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP) completed the top five with 40.4 million and 39.4 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of transaction value, FIDELITYBK dominated the chart with trades worth N13.9 billion.

Zenith Bank followed with N3.2 billion, while GTCO recorded deals totaling N2.4 billion.

Aradel Holdings posted N1.2 billion, and MTNN rounded off the top five with N1.07 billion in value traded.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

The Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) closed mixed.

Aradel gained 1.06%.

On the flip side, International Breweries fell 8.05%, Lafarge dropped 7.14%, MTNN slipped 5.94%, and Airtel Africa declined 1.75%.

Among the FUGAZ group, performance was similarly uneven.

UBA gained 2.41%, GTCO rose 0.94%, while Access Holdings and First HoldCo closed flat.

On the flip side, Zenith Bank shed 1.22%.

Market outlook

Despite the decline, the All-Share Index remains above the 150,000-point threshold.

Renewed bullish momentum in large-cap stocks could serve as the next catalyst for an upward push once buying interest returns.