In this episode of Follow the Money with Ugodre, Olusegun Olugbenjo sits down with Senior Analyst Idika Aja to discuss the recent N1 trillion surge in foreign investments flowing into Nigeria’s stock market.

Together, they break down the latest financial results from First Bank and UBA, analyzing their performance, key drivers, and what it all means for investors.

Segun kicks off the conversation by noting that FBN Holdings reported a profit after tax of N567 billion, marking a 7% decline from N610.86 billion recorded the previous year.

Idika shed more light on this by explaining that a common trend across recent financial results is the drop in profit before tax. However, he points out that core banking operations have remained strong, with non-interest income serving as the main driver of growth.

The duo also explores how profit declines in some banks are tied to foreign exchange (FX) revaluation of losses and fluctuations in non-interest income, even as their core operations continue to perform solidly.

They further discuss the N1 trillion foreign inflow into Nigerian stocks which the analyst noted is a clear sign of renewed investor confidence and improved repatriation policies.

The episode wraps up with a quick review of the top gainers and losers on the Nigerian Exchange for the week.

Tune in to the latest episode of Follow the Money with Ugodre for a deep dive into Nigeria’s banking sector and stock market trends.