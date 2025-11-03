Pressdia is Africa’s first global PR marketplace, offering instant press release distribution with transparent pricing and guaranteed media placements.

The platform eliminates traditional PR delays by enabling users to select services, pay online, and publish instantly across verified media outlets.

Pressdia empowers African brands and PR professionals by providing global visibility and affiliate earning opportunities through a fully automated digital PR ecosystem.

Pressdia.com has officially launched as Africa’s first global PR marketplace, bringing a new level of speed, transparency, and accessibility to press release distribution across the continent and beyond.

Created by Laerryblue Media, one of Africa’s leading PR and reputation management agencies, the platform is designed to simplify how businesses secure media coverage services—from order to publication—all in one seamless process.

With Pressdia, African brands no longer have to wait for quotes or exchange endless emails to publish their stories.

The platform allows users to select press release services, pay instantly, and get featured on verified media outlets across Nigeria, Africa, and global markets. It’s a full e-commerce experience built around digital PR, transforming how visibility is delivered for startups, SMEs, and established companies.

A Game Changer for African PR

Traditional PR has long been defined by delays, high costs, and a lack of transparency. Pressdia.com changes that with a fully automated PR distribution platform that offers instant checkout, guaranteed placements, and transparent pricing. Whether you’re a business in Lagos, Nairobi, or Johannesburg, you can now manage your press release distribution or global campaigns with just a few clicks.

The platform is powered by an automated PR engine that connects clients to vetted media outlets, ensuring every press release meets editorial standards and reaches the right audience. It also allows users to track their publication progress and outcomes, giving brands full control of their visibility journey.

Building Opportunities Beyond Brands

Beyond serving brands, Pressdia also opens up new earning opportunities for agencies, consultants, and publicists through its affiliate payout system. Partners can earn commissions from every publication they help facilitate, making Pressdia not just a press release service in Nigeria, but a thriving ecosystem for PR professionals and marketers across Africa.

Empowering African Brands to Go Global

According to Olanrewaju Alaka, CEO of Laerryblue Media and founder of Pressdia, the platform was built to “make global visibility possible for every African business, no matter its size.” From press release distribution in Africa to worldwide syndication, Pressdia bridges local entrepreneurs to global media exposure—something previously limited to large corporations with big PR budgets.

This democratized model allows small and growing brands to gain the same access to credible media as established multinationals, helping them tell their stories confidently on both local and international stages.

Redefining PR Services in Nigeria and Africa

With Pressdia, businesses now have a faster, smarter, and more transparent way to handle PR services in Nigeria and beyond. From selecting packages to instant publication, everything happens online, making Pressdia the go-to digital PR marketplace for brands seeking trusted visibility solutions.

About Pressdia

Pressdia.com is Africa’s first digital PR marketplace offering instant *press release distribution* and affiliate payouts. Built by Laerryblue Media, the platform allows users to choose packages, pay instantly, and publish on verified outlets across Africa and the world.

With guaranteed placements, transparent pricing, and global reach, Pressdia is redefining PR platforms in Africa and setting a new standard for how brands achieve meaningful media visibility.

For instant orders, visit www.pressdia.com.