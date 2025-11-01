Owning a smartphone in Nigeria has become both a necessity and a financial strain.

Prices of mobile devices have surged over the past year, making it harder for many people to upgrade or replace their phones.

As the cost of living rises and the naira continues to weaken, affordability now drives most smartphone choices more than brand or specifications.

Although 5G phones are gradually entering the market, they remain out of reach for the average buyer.

Their high prices, combined with limited access to 5G services in most parts of the country, have slowed mainstream adoption. As a result, many Nigerians continue to look for reliable 4G devices that offer the right mix of speed, performance, and affordability.

According to the latest data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), as of August 2025, 4G networks account for about 51.22% of mobile subscriptions. Meanwhile, 2G still holds 38.38%, 3G stands at 7.13%, and 5G makes up just around 3.27%.

In today’s economy, a smartphone is more than a gadget; it’s a lifeline. From online business and virtual learning to mobile banking and entertainment, daily life now depends on stable internet access.

In this article, we highlight the most affordable 4G smartphones currently available in Nigeria for anyone looking to stay connected without overspending. These are based on retail prices across major phone stores in Lagos as of October 2025.

The Infinix Smart 9 is a 4G smartphone that offers a large display, reliable performance, and long-lasting battery life at an affordable price. Running Android 14 (Go Edition), it is designed to deliver smooth everyday performance for browsing, social media, and casual apps. The phone features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop sunlight mode, providing bright and vibrant visuals for streaming, gaming, and web browsing. Its rear 13MP dual camera and 8MP front camera with dual flash are supported by AI enhancements, ensuring clear and natural photos in various lighting conditions. Performance is powered by an undisclosed octa-core MediaTek chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which allows smooth multitasking and sufficient space for apps, media, and files. The device also supports 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. Key features Memory: 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM

Operating System: Android 14 (Go Edition)

Camera: 13MP rear dual flash, 8MP front with dual flash

Battery: 5000mAh, 10W charging

SIM: Dual Nano-SIM

Network: 2G / 3G / 4G LTE

Other Features: Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, DTS audio, gem-cut design, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth