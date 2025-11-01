The Ekiti State University (EKSU) Alumni Association has honoured Mr. Akinsanmi Falaki, a distinguished banker and business leader, with induction into its prestigious Hall of Fame.

The recognition celebrates his outstanding professional accomplishments, exemplary leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence as a proud ambassador of the University.

Mr. Falaki, who holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Business Management from the then University of Ado-Ekiti (now EKSU) and an MBA in Human Resource Management, boasts over two decades of remarkable achievements in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

He also enhanced his leadership credentials with a certification in Corporate Governance from the globally renowned Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, Chicago, USA.

Beginning his career as an intern at EIB International Bank in 2003, Mr. Falaki’s passion and professionalism quickly propelled him into leadership roles across top Nigerian banks. By 2009, he was Head of Corporate and Commercial Banking at Skye Bank’s Maitama Branch. He later served as Group Head, Commercial Banking at Union Bank Plc, and Divisional Head, Northern Directorate at Keystone Bank, where he rose to Assistant General Manager in record time. His exceptional performance eventually earned him the top management position he currently occupies at merit.

Speaking during the ceremony, the President of the EKSU Alumni Association described Mr. Falaki as “a beacon of excellence and a model of the University’s core values of integrity, innovation, and leadership.” He emphasized that the Platinum Category represents alumni whose professional achievements continue to inspire generations of EKSU graduates.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Falaki expressed heartfelt appreciation for the recognition, dedicating the honour to “all EKSU graduates making a difference across sectors.” He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote the growth, development, and global reputation of his alma mater. His induction, he noted, serves as a reminder of EKSU’s enduring legacy of producing visionary leaders shaping industries across Nigeria and beyond.