The African aviation market continues to grow, driven by rising passenger demand, expanding route networks, and increased connectivity across domestic, regional, and international destinations.

Airlines operating in Africa range from established local carriers with decades of experience to major international airlines that link the continent with the rest of the world.

This ranking highlights the leading airlines shaping air travel in Africa, showcasing the carriers that provide the most capacity to meet passenger demand in key markets. The list reflects a dynamic and competitive landscape, where a mix of indigenous African airlines and international carriers coexist to offer passengers a wide range of travel options and contribute to the growth of Africa’s aviation ecosystem.

The ranking below, based on one-way departing seats, is sourced from OAG, specifically the African Aviation Market Data as of October 30, 2025, and provides a snapshot of which airlines lead in capacity across the continent.

Emirates ranks tenth in Africa for one-way departing seats in October 2025, offering 391,585 seats, up 9.4% from 357,988 seats in October 2024. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Emirates operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, including the A380, A350, and Boeing 777. The airline serves over 140 global destinations: 50 in Asia and the Pacific, 41 in Europe, 19 in the Americas, 15 in the Middle East, and 22 in Africa, connecting major African markets such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco. HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum serves as Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group.