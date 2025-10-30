Fifteen Nigerian banks have collectively recorded over 213 million ad impressions across major social media platforms, including LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

This is according to the Banking Conversion Digital Marketing Efficiency Report (Q3 2025) by ConversionTracker.com, which analyzed user traffic, engagement patterns, and conversion data across 15 leading banks, including Access Bank, Citibank, Ecobank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, FCMB, Globus Bank, GTBank, Keystone Bank, Polaris Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Standard Chartered, Sterling Bank, Union Bank, and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The report offers an in-depth look at how Nigerians are interacting with digital banking services, the banks attracting the highest online conversions, and the growing importance of website speed, SEO visibility, and social media engagement in influencing customer behaviour.

Social reach

The ads span platforms such as LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The banks ran campaigns that included Sponsored Posts, Video Ads, Carousel Ads, and Reels, promoting various banking services from personal loans to premium accounts.

Collectively, these ads generated an estimated 213 million impressions, highlighting increased customer engagement and effective campaign optimization across Nigeria’s banking industry.

“Top social ads driving results for the 15 Nigerian banks: Total impressions reached ~213M, with an average reach of ~760K,CTR of 4.0%, completion rate of 77.7%, and conversion rate of 3.4%,” the report stated

The campaigns promoted loans, savings, investments, and digital wallets, highlighting the increasing influence of digital marketing in shaping how Nigerians interact with financial institutions.

Breakdown of ad results by banks

The report provided detailed campaign metrics for the top-performing banks:

GTBank ran 26 campaigns with an average of 1.41 million impressions, 1.16 million reach, 5.18% CTR, 63.82% completion rate, and 3.34% conversion rate. The bank led LinkedIn posts for loans and investments, recording strong B2B engagement and driving conversions through brand trust, though shorter ad content reduced retention.

Access Bank also executed 26 campaigns averaging 1.18 million impressions, 418,000 reach, 5.85% CTR, 80.54% completion, and 3.95% conversion rate. The report noted that the bank excelled on YouTube with videos promoting account setup and forex, achieving high completion rates that strengthened user retention and funnel progression.

UBA launched 26 campaigns with an average of 554,000 impressions, 557,000 reach, 2.59% CTR, 79.87% completion rate, and 4.4% conversion rate. The bank was strong on Facebook carousels focused on remittances and savings, achieving top conversion rates through diaspora-targeted content, despite a lower CTR.

Polaris Bank conducted 26 campaigns, recording 1.55 million impressions, 828,000 reach, 4.45% CTR, 78.7% completion, and 4.29% conversion rate. The bank performed strongly on LinkedIn for loans and card products, leveraging professional targeting to improve lead quality.

More insights

The report reveals that young Nigerians aged 18–34 account for 61% of digital banking users. Breaking this down, 23% are aged 18–24, while 38% are 25–34. This group is particularly active in mobile banking and digital wallets, and their interactions are concentrated on high-conversion pages, such as those for loans and savings.

Female users now represent 47% of all digital banking traffic, up from 42% in 2023. The growth is attributed to inclusive campaigns targeting women entrepreneurs and savers, with banks like FCMB and Union Bank leading initiatives aimed at this segment.

Domestic users dominate digital banking activity, accounting for 75% of traffic, primarily from Nigeria.