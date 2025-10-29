President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has significantly reduced the number of convicts slated for presidential pardon, cutting the list from 175 to just 34.

The decision follows widespread public criticism over the inclusion of individuals convicted of serious crimes such as murder, kidnapping, and drug-related offences.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu formally exercised his constitutional power of prerogative of mercy by signing the instruments of release for the revised list of beneficiaries.

According to Onanuga, the President’s action was guided by consultations with the Council of State and feedback from the public. The review was conducted under the discretionary powers granted by Section 175(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Consequently, certain persons convicted of serious crimes such as kidnapping, drug-related offences, human trafficking, fraud, unlawful possession of firearms/arms dealing, etc., were deleted from the list. Others who had been hitherto pardoned in the old list had their sentences commuted,” the statement read.

Justice, security, and public sentiment

The presidency emphasized that the decision was influenced by the gravity of the offences, national security concerns, and the need to respect the sentiments of crime victims and society at large.

“This action became necessary in view of the seriousness and security implications of some of the offences, the need to be sensitive to the feelings of the victims of the crimes and society in general, the need to boost the morale of law enforcement agencies and adherence to bilateral obligations. The concept of justice as a three-way traffic for the Accused, the Victim, and the State/Society also guided the review,” Onanuga added.

Implementation and structural reforms

The revised list has been transmitted to the Nigerian Correctional Service for implementation.

In a move to improve future pardon exercises, President Tinubu ordered the relocation of the Secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties to the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Additionally, the Attorney-General of the Federation has been directed to issue new guidelines for the exercise of presidential mercy, mandating consultation with relevant prosecuting agencies to ensure only qualified individuals benefit from future clemency.

Commitment to judicial reform

President Tinubu expressed appreciation for the constructive feedback from stakeholders and the public, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to comprehensive judicial reforms and enhancing the administration of justice in Nigeria.