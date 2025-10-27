Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has reported a pretax profit of N150 billion for the third quarter of 2025, according to its financial statements for the period ended September 30.

This represents a 91.78% increase from the N78.2 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024, bringing the Group’s nine-month pretax profit to N393.8 billion, up 76.66% year-on-year.

The strong performance was driven by a solid top-line showing, as interest income rose by 11.06% to N199.5 billion, pushing the nine-month figure to N584.3 billion, an increase of 37.23%.

Interest on loans and advances to customers contributed the most at N118 billion, followed by interest on investments at N73.5 billion, and interest on loans and advances to banks at N7.9 billion.

Key highlights (Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024)

Interest income: N199.5 billion, +11.06% YoY

Net interest income: N138.5 billion, +78.69% YoY

Net fee and commission revenue: N58.2 billion, +39.86% YoY

Operating income: N221.2 billion, +34.29% YoY

Income after impairment charges: N220.7 billion, +67.30% YoY

Pretax profit: N150.09 billion, +91.78% YoY

Total assets: N8.3 trillion, +21.25% YoY

Breakdown

A cursory look shows that the Group also achieved improved cost efficiency, as interest expenses narrowed to N60.9 billion from N102.1 billion in Q3 2024, allowing net interest income to expand by 78.69% to N138.5 billion.

On the other hand, non-interest income stood at N82.6 billion, slightly lower than N87.2 billion recorded a year earlier.

Of this total, net fees and commission income contributed N58.2 billion, while trading revenue amounted to N24.7 billion.

Together, interest and non-interest income yielded a total income of N221.2 billion, up from N164.7 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. After recognizing an impairment charge of N533 million, income stood at N220.7 billion.

Following an operating expense of N70.6 billion, pretax profit settled at N150 billion, while net profit amounted to N105 billion after accounting for N45 billion in income tax.

Balance sheet

On the balance sheet, total assets rose to N8.3 trillion, up from N6.9 trillion in the prior period.

Of this amount, loans and advances accounted for the largest share at N2.6 trillion.

Total equity stood at N1.06 trillion; an improvement from N670.6 billion reported six months earlier, driven largely by retained reserves of N800.9 billion.

However, total liabilities also increased by 17.21% to N7.3 trillion, with deposits on current accounts at N4.7 trillion and trading liabilities at N1.1 trillion making up the bulk.

As of the trading day ended October 27, the company’s shares were priced at N107.2, up 86.1% year to date.