After two years of steep losses and balance sheet strain due to currency devaluation and inflation costs, Nigerian Breweries Plc is back in profit and gradually restoring investor confidence.

The brewer’s solid 9-month 2025 performance and a sharp reduction in retained losses to N85.6 billion signal that a dividend comeback could be on the horizon by 2026.

Nigerian Breweries, which last paid a dividend for the 2022 financial year, had been unable to reward shareholders after accumulated losses swelled to N169.8 billion at the end of 2024.

However, its latest nine-month 2025 unaudited results show a strong recovery, with profit before tax rising to N129.4 billion, compared to a N202.9 billion loss in the same period last year.

Net revenue surged 47% year-on-year to N1.04 trillion, supported by stronger sales volumes and strategic price adjustments.

The brewer posted N44.55 billion pretax profit in Q1 and N44 billion in Q2, reflecting a robust start to the year.

However, in Q3 2025, it recorded a pretax loss of N4.16 billion, though this marks a significant improvement from the N65 billion loss recorded in Q3 2024.

The quarterly loss was largely driven by higher operating expenses, which surged 68% to N95 billion, the highest in any quarter of 2025, and a N6 billion impairment loss, both of which eroded earlier gains.

Retained losses shrinking fast

Despite the Q3 setback, the company has narrowed its retained losses to N85.6 billion as of September 2025, thanks to strong profitability in the first two quarters.

With finance costs down to N11.3 billion from N29.5 billion a year earlier, Nigerian Breweries is steadily repairing its balance sheet and winning back investor confidence.

To fully erase the deficit, the brewer would need to sustain an average quarterly profit of N30–N35 billion over the next three to four quarters, assuming costs remain contained, and the naira stays relatively stable.

This translates to an annual profit of N120–N140 billion, consistent with its 2025 run rate before the Q3 setback.

Cost control remains the key to full recovery

In the first nine months of 2025, selling and distribution expenses consumed over 46% of gross profit, eroding margins and limiting the conversion of revenue into earnings.

Despite maintaining a solid 40% gross profit margin, the heavy cost burden trimmed the operating profit margin to 16%, highlighting the importance of managing expenses if the brewer hopes to sustain profitability and clear its retained losses by 2026.

Still, the improvement in operating profit margin compared to the prior year shows the brewer is on the right track, though there is room for further efficiency gains.

Market confidence driving share performance

Sustaining profitability, repairing the balance sheet, and possibly returning to dividend payments will likely have a positive impact on Nigerian Breweries’ share price and total shareholder return; a key focus for investors.

Between 2020 and 2025, the stock has grown at an average annual rate of 11%, with a historical mean price of around N37, reflecting modest long-term growth.

However, 2025 has been a turnaround year. The share price has surged 133% year-to-date to N74.50, just 8% below its 52-week high, as optimism builds around the company’s earnings recovery.

Statistically, the Z-score of 3.35 confirms that the stock is trading well above its long-term average, sustaining the renewed investor’s confidence notion.

Valuation and investment view

From a valuation standpoint, Nigerian Breweries trades at a P/E ratio of 24x, indicating that investors are already pricing in future profitability.

While the stock may not appear cheap, the valuation premium reflects expectations of sustained recovery and improved fundamentals.

Statistically and fundamentally, the stock price momentum and earnings multiple suggest there is still room for moderate upside if the company maintains its recovery pace.

Verdict: The turnaround is real, but must be sustained

For now, Nigerian Breweries looks like a “hold” for patient investors, especially those banking on the continued turnaround and anticipating a dividend comeback in 2026.

While the sharp rally may limit short-term upside, the company’s steady earnings rebound, lower finance costs, and improving balance sheet could still present an entry point for long-term investors.

The key, however, lies in cost containment. Nigerian Breweries has regained investor trust; now it must defend it by managing expenses, sustaining profitability, and delivering on the promise of a full recovery and a return to dividend payments by 2026.