Germany’s artisan and skilled trade sector, known locally as the Handwerk industry, remains one of the country’s strongest economic pillars, employing millions and sustaining its reputation as Europe’s manufacturing powerhouse.

In 2023, Nairametrics reported that Germany had identified 20 high-demand occupations eligible for work visas, opening pathways for foreign professionals to plug critical labour gaps.

The move followed years of mounting shortages driven by an ageing population, a declining birth rate, and rising demand for skilled workers. This has opened its doors wider to qualified workers from abroad, offering clear and legal pathways to employment and residency.

For many Africans with practical skills or entrepreneurial ambition, this presents a rare opportunity. Germany’s Skilled Workers Immigration Act now recognises foreign vocational training, making it possible for artisans from electricians to plumbers to secure work visas and stable careers without a university degree

As of 2025, the highest-paying artisan jobs in Germany now offer not just competitive wages but long-term career stability and clear growth prospects, often without requiring a university degree.

According to data from Glassdoor and Salary Expert (an ERI company), immigrant artisans with advanced certifications or Meister titles are earning salaries on par with mid-level corporate professionals.

Below are the top 10 highest-paying artisan jobs in Germany, their entry barriers, and the average annual pay range from beginners to seasoned professionals.

Salary range: $33,579- $50,475 Tram drivers in Germany earn an average salary of €36,450($42,378) per year, or about €18 per hour, plus a typical annual bonus of €722, according to recent data. Entry-level drivers with one to three years of experience earn around €28,887($33,579), while senior drivers with over eight years of experience can make up to €43,422($50,475.90). Besides salary, tram drivers often enjoy benefits such as housing or transport allowances, health insurance, and paid vacation, especially when employed by public transport companies.

To qualify, candidates typically need a secondary school certificate, vocational training in tram operation, and a valid tram or rail driver’s license. The role of a tram driver is central to Germany’s urban transport system. Drivers operate trams along busy routes, ensure passenger safety, and maintain punctual schedules. The job requires excellent concentration, communication skills, and adherence to transport regulations.