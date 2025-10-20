Nigeria’s domestic airline seat capacity rose by 6% year-on-year, climbing from 642,717 seats in October 2024 to 681,204 seats in October 2025, according to data from OAG’s Africa Aviation Market – Monthly Airline Data Updates.

The latest figures reaffirm Nigeria’s position as Africa’s second-largest domestic aviation market, behind South Africa, highlighting a steady recovery in local air travel demand despite economic headwinds and rising operational costs faced by airlines.

South Africa maintained its lead on the continent with 1.67 million domestic seats, a robust 16.6% growth from last year, supported by increased frequency on major routes such as Johannesburg–Cape Town and Durban–Johannesburg. Kenya followed in third place with 412,286 seats, marking a 4.9% rise, driven by strong activity on routes linking Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu.

Elsewhere across Africa, Tanzania posted the highest growth rate on the continent, expanding its domestic capacity by 22.9% to 407,684 seats, buoyed by rising tourism and improved connectivity among key cities.

Egypt also recorded solid growth of 8.4% to 372,124 seats, while Algeria climbed 15.2% to 342,899 seats. Morocco expanded by 12.2% to 266,429 seats, DR Congo increased 5.2% to 97,950 seats, and Ghana recorded a 13% jump to 87,556 seats.

In contrast, Ethiopia was among the few markets that saw a contraction, with domestic capacity dropping 8% to 396,817 seats—a decline likely linked to the national carrier’s strategic focus on expanding international operations.

More insights

OAG.com also provided data on the Top Ten Busiest Airports by Departing Seats in Africa for October 2025. Cairo International Airport in Egypt led the continent with 1.63 million departing seats, representing a 7% increase over the previous year.

Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport ranked second with 1.16 million seats, reflecting a 6% rise, while Addis Ababa Bole International Airport followed closely with 1.15 million seats, though this marked a 4% decline due to reduced regional operations.

Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport in Morocco ranked fourth with 642,440 seats, up 9%, while Cape Town International Airport came fifth with 594,489 seats, an 8% increase. Marrakech Menara Airport also grew 10% to 556,849 seats, followed by Algiers Houari Boumediene Airport, which rose 12% to 538,071 seats.

Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport handled 491,835 seats, marking a 5% increase, while Hurghada International Airport in Egypt saw a 13% surge to 469,097 seats.

Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport completed the top ten with 409,005 departing seats, representing a 6% year-on-year rise. The steady growth reaffirms Lagos’ position as West Africa’s busiest airport and an essential hub for both regional and international connectivity.