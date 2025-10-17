Texcellence 4.0 convened hundreds of top leaders and innovators in Lagos to explore how Africa can leverage technology for global competitiveness through keynotes, panels, and strategic dialogue.

Speakers emphasized Africa’s potential to become a global tech powerhouse by investing in infrastructure, agile systems, and forward-thinking policies.

The event fostered collaboration and investment across Africa’s tech ecosystem, supported by major sponsors like Dell Technologies, Vericash, and Infobip.

The fourth edition of Texcellence, CWG Plc’s flagship technology conference, concluded in Lagos with hundreds of business leaders, innovators, and policymakers in attendance, reaffirming its place as one of Africa’s most influential gatherings for technology and enterprise advancement.

Held at the Landmark Event Centre, Texcellence 4.0 brought together a powerful mix of C-suite executives, ecosystem enablers, and innovators to explore how Africa can harness technology to drive global competitiveness. Under the theme “Future-Forward Africa: Leveraging Technology for Global Competitiveness,” the conference delivered a dynamic program of keynote sessions, fireside chats, and high-level panels centred on innovation, collaboration, and growth.

The Conference featured speakers such as Adewale Adeyipo, Group CEO, CWG Plc; Dr. Mark van Rijmenam, founder, Futurwise; Ade Buraimo, CEO, Alpha Morgan Capital; Gbolahan Joshua, Group COO, FCMB; Ayotunde Coker, CEO, Open Access Data Centres; Dr. Joe Abah, Country Director, DAI; Afolabi Sobande, COO, CWG Plc; Ashraf Zaki, Executive Chairman, Vericash; Mobolaji Adeoye, Founder and Managing Partner, Consonance Capital; Ashley Immanuel, COO and Co-founder, Semicolon; Radoslav Dimitrov, Senior Director, Borica AD; and Silas Adekunle, CEO, Awarri, among others.

Conversations spanned transformative themes such as “Africa, Technology & the World: Powering the Future of Global Innovation,” “The Future of Finance: Defining Africa’s Role in the Global Digital Financial System,” “Market-Creating Innovation: Building Prosperity from the Ground Up,” and “Africa Without Borders: Building African Companies with Global Footprints.” Speakers emphasised the need for strong infrastructure, agile systems, and forward-thinking policies to position Africa as a producer (not just a consumer) of technology.

In his keynote, Adewale Adeyipo underscored the urgency of Africa’s digital evolution. “Today, we are positioned to transition from a continent of potential to a global economic powerhouse,” he said. “By 2040, Africa will be home to the world’s