Customers praised NEM Insurance Plc for prompt claims settlement, excellent customer service, and efficient use of technology that simplifies transactions.

Industry professionals highlighted the company’s reliability, financial strength, and customer-centric approach, especially during Customer Service Week.

Long-term partners and individual clients shared positive experiences, emphasizing trust, peace of mind, and the company’s commitment to maintaining strong relationships.

The Customer Service Week provided an avenue for companies to renew their relationships with their clients and also get feedback on how best to relate with them.

For companies that esteem customers through offering them satisfactory services, they were rewarded with accolades and compliments, an indication that they are doing well.

NEM Insurance Plc, one of the top three insurance companies in Nigeria and currently the number one non-life licenced insurance company by insurance revenue in the insurance industry, received tremendous accolades from various customers in this year’s Customer Service week.

The Customer Service Week celebration provided great opportunities for customers to express their feelings and offer areas of improvements to the company.

The celebration attracted many customers to the company’s Head Office and branches across the country. The happy customers came in their numbers to engage and celebrate with the company.

Those who spoke have this to say.

Managing Director of Senforce Insurance Brokers, Kayode Ogunbotu, submitted that NEM Insurance is a fantastic insurance provider, and it has been doing fantastically well when it comes to claims.

According to him, the firm responds to claims very promptly and is very friendly.

“There is no challenge or any difficulties that you may have when it comes to relationships with NEM. They are very good managers of the relationship, from the side of insurance to the side of the broker, and to the side of our clients – the policyholders.

“As brokers, we are between insurance companies and the public. NEM Insurance has been so friendly; the staff are very welcoming. They don’t delay claims, and they respond to emails; even their technology is superb, which is one thing I cherish. I don’t need to leave my office to get business done. Once I have a business deal with them, I send it through email, and before you know it, I get my response. Before you know it, I have everything I need to make the transaction smooth, and I always get it from them, and they don’t waste time,” he submitted.

He said he has been doing business with NEM for about 35 years, adding that as MD/CEO, he has been with the company for about 25 years, noting that the firm has done wonderfully well.

On claims experience with NEM Insurance, he said: “I’ve had a claim that was worth N50 million; they paid promptly, noting that the company doesn’t give customers difficulties when it comes to claims settlements.

He implored the public to place their risks with NEM Insurance Plc, stressing that the company has the financial capacity to meet any risk obligations.

Managing Director Hope Equity & Trust Insurance Brokers Limited, Lateef Akintoye, said the company is proactive, research-oriented, and also sees things from the customer’s perspective.

He said customers are comfortable with the firm’s operations, stating that, specifically, insurance basically stands on two major legs – premium and claims settlement, and customers are happy with the way the company treats premium and claims settlements.

Sharing a personal experience with the company on claims payment, he said: “Well, in the area of claims settlement, NEM is a top provider of. How do I mean? If you register a claim with the company and the claim has been fully documented, I can tell you in a space of hours, your settlement cheque will get to you.

“Ordinary people don’t really get into insurance; the only thing they appreciate the most is the rate of claim, and once they can get their claim promptly, they would be happy. Indeed, claims payment is the hallmark of insurance practice, and NEM Insurance is really impacting lives and businesses via prompt claims payments.”

He implored the public, especially the uninsured to make sure they have one or two policies with NEM Insurance, stating that they can be assured that if they suffer losses, they will be supported with a timely payment.

“I want to encourage the insurance public to make sure they insure their properties because there is basically nothing we do that doesn’t involve risk. Even moving around involves risk and anything could go wrong, but with NEM Insurance, I want to believe you can be rest assured that when the chips are down, your claim will be settled in time,” he posited.

The Management of Courage Insurance Brokers Limited commended NEM Insurance Plc for being a reliable, dependable and worthy partner for over a decade, without any cause for regret.

The broker submitted that in terms of claims payment, NEM Insurance Plc is always there and prompt.

It applauded the management and staff of NEM Insurance for being considerate, flexible, and most especially, understanding the importance of relationships.

Another customer Mr. Tomiwa, said that since 2018, when he has been insuring with NEM Insurance Plc, the company has been giving him peace of mind.

He said he has never had any issue regarding the settlement of his claims, noting that immediately the documents are done, claims are paid promptly.

He implored people who desire prompt insurance services to insure with the company.

The Managing Director, NEM Insurance Plc Mr. Andrew Ikekhua, commended the customers for reposing great confidence in the company and their lasting support and patronage that have helped keep the organisation afloat.

He assured customers of the company’s commitment to offering enriched services and being with them through all challenges and happy moments.He submitted that the strides achieved by the firm wouldn’t have been possible without the loyal customers, who shared and believed in the vision of the company. He said the firm has been repositioned to offer more people-centred services to customers, stating that the firm would continue to win together with customers.