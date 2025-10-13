Kantar Nigeria unveiled advanced AI-powered business solutions and insights to clients in Lagos, reinforcing its role as a strategic partner for brand growth across West Africa

The Africa Life report presented at the event highlighted key consumer values—creation, creativity, community, curiosity, and culture—offering actionable pathways for success across the continent

A panel of industry leaders emphasized the importance of creativity and innovation in driving brand and business growth in Nigeria’s dynamic market environment

Kantar Nigeria, a subsidiary of Kantar—the world’s foremost marketing data and analytics company—unveiled its enhanced suite of business solutions and AI capabilities to both new and prospective clients on October 8, 2025, in Lagos. As a trusted partner to 96 of the world’s top 100 advertisers, Kantar continues to cement its role as an indispensable ally for brands seeking growth and insight.

Opening the event, Country Head Eddington Danda traced the company’s journey across Nigeria and Anglophone West Africa, emphasizing Kantar’s ongoing evolution and integration. “The Kantar Nigeria story is one of continuous evolution, integration, and upscaling our solutions—from research to analytics, sustainability, consulting, and AI-powered insights that bring the best of our global expertise to the Nigerian and West African markets,” Danda remarked, reflecting on the strategic positioning that enables brands to thrive both locally and regionally.

The event also featured a presentation of Kantar’s acclaimed Africa Life report (The Plate, The Pocket and The Platform) by Stacy Saggars, Commercial Growth Director for Africa, Kantar and Kene Esiobu, Customer Experience Lead, Kantar Nigeria. This study sheds light on consumer behaviours and values across Africa, revealing a strong alignment around creation, creativity, community, curiosity, and culture. Organisations can harness these core values through five actionable pathways outlined in the report to achieve success throughout the continent.

A dynamic panel discussion on creativity, innovation, and resilience in Nigeria’s ever-changing market concluded the session. Moderated by Fred Ubanemhen, Domain Lead, Qualitative at Kantar Nigeria, the panel featured insights from industry leaders (Bukola Akinpelumi, Experienced Consumer & Marketing Insights Lead (Ex-Unilever), Tomijogun Ogunlesi, Divisional Head – Brands, Communications, Content & CSR, Interswitch Group and Ivan Moroke, CEO, Kantar South Africa). Ivan Moroke captured the spirit of the conversation with a powerful statement on the essential role of creativity and innovation for brands aspiring to lead across Africa – “Creativity & innovation is the silver bullet of meaningful difference, which then drives brand growth and, in return, business growth”.

About Kantar

Kantar leverages comprehensive attitudinal and behavioural data, deep expertise, and cutting-edge technology platforms to track and interpret how people think and act. We empower clients to craft marketing strategies that not only anticipate the future but also deliver sustainable growth. Our approach goes beyond understanding the past—we reveal the ‘why’ and ‘how’ so clients can proactively shape what comes next.

Find out more about our areas of expertise, and the solutions we offer at kantar.com or by sending an inquiry to kanayo.bardi@kantar.com.