Dangote Cement Plc recently confirmed the appointment of Mr. Edward Imoedemhe as the substantive Company Secretary of the Group.

The announcement was contained in a corporate disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on October 10, 2025, and signed by the Group Managing Director, Arvind Pathak.

Mr. Imoedemhe, who first assumed the role of Acting Company Secretary and General Counsel in November 2022, has now been formally confirmed, with the appointment taking effect from July 1, 2025.

The company described the move as recognition of his effective leadership and commitment to strengthening governance frameworks.

Expressing confidence in his capacity, the board stated:

“We believe that his broad expertise in governance and corporate affairs will further strengthen compliance, enhance governance structures, and support Dangote Cement’s long-term strategic growth.”

Mr. Imoedemhe brings to the role a legal career spanning over 27 years, cutting across manufacturing, telecommunications, oil and gas, and shipping sectors.

About Mr. Edward Imoedemhe

Mr. Edward Imoedemhe holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree from the University of Benin, where he earned an Excellence Award from the Alumni Association, and a Master’s degree in Maritime and Commercial Law from Lagos State University.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, and the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria.

His professional excellence has been recognized with his inclusion in the Legal 500 GC Powerlist in 2024 and 2025.

With more than two decades of experience, his expertise spans company secretarial practice, contract management, business development, corporate governance, insurance, dispute resolution, and international commercial transactions.

Over the years, he has provided legal and governance advisory support to executive management and boards across the Dangote Group.

Mr. Imoedemhe joined Dangote Cement Plc as Deputy Company Secretary and Legal Adviser in June 2018, later assuming the role of Acting Company Secretary and General Counsel in November 2022.

He also serves concurrently as Acting Company Secretary for Dangote Industries Limited and several other subsidiaries within the group.

His expertise in law and finance—covering sectors such as manufacturing, telecommunications, oil and gas, and shipping—will be strategic in his substantive role to the Group.

H1 financial summary

Dangote Cement Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N730 billion for the first half of 2025, a 149% year-on-year increase, representing about 99.7% of its full-year 2024 profit.

Profit after tax was N520.4 billion, up 174% from the same period in 2024, slightly exceeding last year’s total profit by 3%.

The improvement was supported by moderate revenue growth, controlled costs, and reduced finance expenses.

Revenue rose by 18% to N2.1 trillion, while the cost of sales increased modestly by 2.4% to N853.5 billion, resulting in a gross margin of 59%.

On the balance sheet, total assets increased to N6.6 trillion, up 3.35% or N214 billion over six months. Shareholders’ equity also inched up by 2.09% to N2.22 trillion, indicating balance sheet growth relative to earnings performance.