The British government has released a list of 82 mid-skilled occupations eligible for temporary work visas under its new Temporary Shortage List (TSL) scheme.

The development, published in the Temporary Shortage List: Stage 1 Report (October 2025), follows recommendations by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) as part of efforts to address critical labour shortages across the UK.

In May 2025, the government published an Immigration White Paper (IWP) titled “Restoring Control over the Immigration System”, outlining a strategy to reduce net migration while fostering economic growth.

The document revealed that net migration had reached a record high of 906,000 in the year ending June 2023 a fourfold increase in less than four years.

To address this, the government raised the Skilled Worker visa threshold from RQF Level 3 (A-level equivalent) to RQF Level 6 (degree level), thereby excluding mid-skilled roles from eligibility.

To fill these gaps, the government replaced the Immigration Salary List (ISL) with the Temporary Shortage List (TSL) a new route providing time-limited access to foreign workers in sub-degree roles.

Details of the TSL

According to the report, the 82 jobs recommended form part of Britain’s Temporary Shortage List, offering time-limited access to foreign workers in roles that require qualifications below degree level.

Eligible foreign workers may be granted three to five-year visas, though they will not qualify for permanent settlement unless policy changes. Applicants must also meet minimum English language requirements, while employers are expected to provide detailed workforce training and recruitment plans for domestic workers.

The Home Secretary tasked the MAC with identifying occupations crucial to the delivery of the Industrial Strategy or critical infrastructure and to recommend terms such as visa caps and duration.

A final list of approved occupations will be released in July 2026, following a second review phase.

Some of the occupations listed include:

Managers in logistics

Hire services managers and proprietors

Electrical and electronics technicians

Building and civil engineering technicians

Database administrators and web content technicians

Medical and Dental Technicians

Authors, writers and translators

Actors, entertainers and presenters

Photographers, audio-visual and broadcasting equipment operators

Data analysts

Business sales executives

Metal plate workers, smiths, moulders and related occupations

Welding Trades

Pipe fitters

Air-conditioning and refrigeration installers and repairers

TV, video and audio servicers and repairers

Plumbers & heating and ventilating installers and repairers

Carpenters and joiners

Floorers and wall tilers

The MAC’s next report on salary thresholds and visa caps for mid-skill roles is expected in December 2025, while the final TSL recommendations will be submitted by July 2026.