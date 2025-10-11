Nigeria total public debt hit N152.39 trillion as of June 2025, the highest ever on record in Naira terms.

This is according to latest data from the Debt Management Office who also state that public debt in dollar terms also rose to $99.68 billion just $400 million shy of hitting $100 billion.

This consistent upward trajectory in Nigeria’s debt stock reflects both fresh borrowings and the impact of a appreciating exchange rate especially on external debt obligations.

The federal and state governments owe a combination of domestic and foreign debts.

Nigeria owes countries like China, France, Germany, and Japan (bilateral debts) and multilateral institutions like the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

In terms of local debts, Nigeria owes local bond creditors via sale of FGN Bonds, Treasury Bills, Sukuk Bonds, Green Bonds and Promissory Notes.

This is a breakdown of Nigeria’s debt creditors including domestic and external lenders.

7. Syndicated Loans (N321.09 billion | $210 million)

Type: Bilateral / Commercial

Definition:

Short-term and medium-term facilities arranged by a group of banks, often led by institutions such as the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

Utilization:

Used to provide bridge financing, refinance maturing obligations, or plug short-term fiscal gaps.

Share of total debt: 0.21%

6. Other Countries & Promissory Notes (N1.12 trillion | $735 million)

Type: Promissory Notes / Bilateral

Definition:

Negotiated instruments issued to settle verified obligations owed to local contractors, exporters, or foreign partners.

Utilization:

Clearing arrears, state refunds, and outstanding payments to project partners.

Share of total debt: 0.7%

5. African Development Bank Group (N5.82 trillion | $3.80 billion)

Type: Multilateral

Definition:

Loans from AfDB and its concessional arms — the African Development Fund (ADF) and Africa Growing Together Fund.

Utilization:

Supports infrastructure, industrialization, and regional trade projects.

Share of total debt: 3.8%

4. China (N8.46 trillion | $5.53 billion)

Type: Bilateral

Definition:

Loans from the Exim Bank of China and the China Development Bank, often under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Utilization:

Funds major infrastructure — railways, airports, power plants, and ICT corridors.

Share of total debt: 5.5%

3. World Bank Group (N29.65 trillion | $19.39 billion)

Type: Multilateral

Definition:

Comprises credits from the International Development Association (IDA) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

Utilization:

Targets development programmes in agriculture, education, fiscal reforms, power, and social investment.

Share of total debt: 19.4%

2. Eurobonds (N26.48 trillion | $17.32 billion)

Type: Commercial

Definition:

Dollar-denominated sovereign bonds issued by Nigeria in international capital markets.

Utilization:

Used to finance annual budget deficits, bolster foreign reserves, and refinance existing external debts.

Share of total debt: 17.4%

1. FGN Securities (N80.55 trillion | $52.68 billion)

Type: Domestic

Definition:

Nigeria’s core local debt instruments including FGN Bonds, Treasury Bills, Savings Bonds, Sukuk, Green Bonds, and Promissory Notes.

Utilization:

Finances the federal budget, capital projects, and liquidity management. These securities are held largely by local banks, pension funds, and institutional investors.

Share of total debt: 52.8%

What you should know

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked the House of Representatives to approve plans to raise $2.3 billion in external capital for the 2025 fiscal year.

This is made up of $1.2 billion in new borrowing and $1.1 billion to refinance a maturing Eurobond.

The president said the move aims to manage debt sustainably while supporting investment in infrastructure and growth-driven sectors.

Meanwhile, the World Bank projects Nigeria’s public debt-to-GDP ratio will fall below 40% for the first time in over a decade, citing steady growth, tighter fiscal management, and structural reforms.

In its October 2025 Nigeria Development Update, the Bank noted that the economy grew 3.9% in H1 2025, up from 3.5% in 2024, and expects GDP to rise to 4.4% by 2027.

It also reported foreign reserves above $42 billion and a current-account surplus of 6.1% of GDP, reflecting stronger non-oil exports and lower oil imports.