Lagos, Nigeria’s bustling commercial capital, is home to some of the most sophisticated and high-end event venues in West Africa.

From grand ballrooms overlooking the Atlantic Ocean to modern convention centres equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the city offers a broad range of options for corporate gatherings, AGMs, product launches, and international conferences.

Recently, Lagos played host to GITEX Africa 2025, one of the region’s largest technology exhibitions, further reinforcing its status as a strategic destination for global business and innovation events.

The success of such large-scale gatherings highlights the city’s capacity to accommodate complex productions and diverse audiences across sectors.

This article focuses on corporate event venues in Lagos with publicly available or easily accessible pricing brochures and data. It provides an overview of some of the most prominent and frequently used venues known for their superior infrastructure and service quality.

It should be noted that rental prices vary based on the nature of the event, production scale, and duration, and the figures referenced are indicative estimates. By spotlighting these venues, the article serves as a practical guide for companies seeking prestigious, functional, and accessible spaces for high-profile corporate events.

Muson Centre

Cost-N90,700-N1.3 million

Situated in Onikan, Lagos, the Muson Centre has long earned a reputation as one of the city’s most trusted and prestigious venues for corporate events. Its central location, professional facilities, and capacity to host up to 1,000 guests make it a top choice for AGMs, conferences, and business gatherings.

Over the years, major companies such as Eterna Plc, AIICO Insurance, and NASCON have repeatedly selected the Muson Centre for their annual meetings reflecting its consistency and reliability in Lagos’ busy events scene.

Venue rental fees range from N90,700 to N1.3 million, depending on the hall and setup. Available spaces include the Shell Nigeria Hall (N1.06 million–N1.33 million), Agip Recital Hall (N544,500), Function Room (N211,750), and Boardrooms (N48,400–N90,750).

With its balance of prestige and practicality, the Muson Centre remains one of Lagos’ go-to destinations for professional and corporate events.

Oriental Hotel, Lagos

Cost: N80,000-N7.2 million

Lagos Oriental Hotel boasts 15 event halls catering to a range of occasions from high-level corporate meetings to intimate social gatherings. Prices start at N80,000 and go up to N7.2 million, depending on the hall size, capacity, and event type.

Built in 2009 and renovated in 2012, the hotel features 16 meeting rooms in total, offering a combined event space of 1,061 square meters with a capacity to host up to 1,200 guests. Each facility is equipped with high-speed wireless internet and modern meeting amenities to ensure seamless events.

Prices quoted are correct at the time of publishing but remain subject to change at the discretion of the hotel. Also, other additional costs may be reflecting the current price listed in this article.

The Monarch Event Centre, Lekki

Cost: N1.5 million – N13 million

The Monarch Event Centre is one of Lagos’ most premium multipurpose venues, strategically situated in the upscale Lekki district. Its architecture combines over 1,500 sitting capacity across six modular halls that can be customized to host events ranging from intimate gatherings to large-scale conferences.

The facility provides advanced audiovisual systems, ample parking, and high-end interior finishes designed to meet international event standards.

The Monarch has hosted several notable occasions, including the BusyBee Excellence Awards (2024), Late Oba Yekini Elegushi’s 15th-year remembrance (2024), and the Health for All Project (2025),a large-scale public health outreach that provided free breast cancer screenings to thousands of women.

Rental rates at The Monarch start from N1.5 million for smaller rooms and can rise to N13 million for full-hall bookings, depending on the space, tax rate, and service inclusions.

For those seeking exclusive access to the entire property, the cost could rise to approximately N20 million, offering a private and expansive space for grand occasions.

Landmark Event Centre

Cost-N5 million (price can vary)

Located on Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, the Landmark Event Centre offers one of Lagos’s most versatile and scenic venues for business, corporate, and creative events. With a capacity ranging from 10 to 2,500 guests, it provides flexible options for conferences, exhibitions, and AGMs.

The venue boasts a spectacular beachfront location within Landmark Village, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. It comprises two halls a main hall with 2,230 sqm of event space and 520 sqm of meeting rooms, and Hall 2 offering an additional 1,452 sqm. Designed for convenience, it features 8m-spaced power connections, four green rooms, and ample parking.

Committed to environmental and social sustainability, Landmark Centre blends elegance with functionality. Venue rental costs start at approximately N5 million, granting exclusive use of the space. (Data as of 2024.)

The Civic Centre

Cost- N3.3 million –N5.95 million

The Civic Centre stands as one of Lagos’ most sought-after event destinations, known for its waterfront views, elegant halls, and seamless blend of luxury and functionality. Located on Victoria Island, it caters to corporate events, weddings, and high-profile celebrations with world-class amenities including podiums, projectors, microphones, and in-built sound systems.

Rates vary across spaces and seasons. The Grand Banquet Hall, which hosts up to 1,000 guests, costs N5,950,000 during regular months and N6,500,000 in peak season, while the Panoramic View Hall ranges from N1,800,000 to N2,000,000.

Meeting rooms are priced between N300,000 and N600,000, and renting the entire venue ranges from N8,500,000 to N9,500,000. Refundable caution fees apply for all bookings.

The Civic Centre also offers a Scent Delivery Service a premium feature starting at N80,000 and going up to N4.73 million depending on hall size and tier and an additional event space, The Anthonia Hall in Ikoyi, starting at N3.3 million. Prices exclude tax and are subject to change.

Sheraton Lagos Hotel (Moremi Hall)

Cost: N6 million (subject to changes)

Located at 30 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, the Sheraton Lagos Hotel offers five fully equipped meeting rooms capable of accommodating up to 300 participants. The hotel is a preferred choice for major corporations seeking a blend of comfort, professionalism, and class for their annual meetings. While not explicitly listed, sources estimate hall rental costs at around N6 million as of 2023. The venue also provides catering, business support, and technical assistance to ensure a seamless event experience.

Harbour Point Event Centre

Cost: N8.25 million-N10.9 million(est)

Harbour Point, located at 4 Wilmot Point Road off Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island, Lagos, can accommodate more than 2,000 guests across its two major event spaces, the Harbour Point Hall and the Harbour Point Marquee.

Managed by Eventful Nigeria, the facility offers two major event spaces, the Harbour Point Hall and the Harbour Point Marquee with rental prices ranging from N8.25 million to N10.93 million, depending on event size and requirements.

Operating between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., Harbour Point also applies additional charges for extra hours, overnight setups, or expanded guest capacity.

The venue features banquet seating, changing rooms, ample parking, and corporate security, catering to events that draw from a few hundred to over a thousand guests.

Eko Convention Centre

Cost-N10 million-N15 million (price can vary)

Located within Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, the Eko Convention Centre stands as one of West Africa’s largest and most prestigious event venues. Renowned for hosting major global conferences, exhibitions, and entertainment shows including the GITEX 2025 Expo and the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) it remains the top choice for high-profile gatherings.

The venue accommodates up to 6,000 guests, with flexible configurations: 3,000–3,500 for banquets, 250–300 booths for exhibitions, 5,000 standing for concerts, and 7,000 in theatre style. It also offers three additional halls and eleven meeting rooms for breakout sessions.

As of 2025, rental costs range between N10 million and N15 million per day, depending on the event size and other requirements.

Other notable mentions

Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA

Balmoral Hall, Victoria Island

The Zone, Gbagada

Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel

Four Points by Sheraton