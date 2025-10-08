Tech Convergence 2.0 by NiRA will take place on October 14, 2025, in Abuja, gathering key stakeholders to explore how the internet can drive Nigeria’s digital growth and innovation.

The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, startup showcases, and networking sessions, with hybrid access for both physical and virtual participants.

NiRA continues to strengthen Nigeria’s internet infrastructure through initiatives like WHOIS Privacy Redaction, DNSSEC, and the .ng Academy, supporting digital skills and online identity.

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) is proud to announce the return of its flagship digital economy conference, Tech Convergence, for its second edition.

Scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, the event promises to be a landmark gathering for Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

With the theme: “Building Nigeria’s Digital Future: The Internet as a Catalyst for Growth,” Tech Convergence 2.0 will bring together leading voices across government, industry, academia, civil society, and the private sector to deliberate on strategies that will position Nigeria as a leading digital powerhouse in Africa and beyond.

The internet continues to transform Nigeria’s economy, contributing to the expansion of e-commerce, fintech, education technology, creative industries, and digital services. According to recent reports, Nigeria’s digital economy contributes over 18% to the national GDP, making it a critical driver of growth and innovation.

Speaking ahead of the conference, NiRA President, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya, underscored the importance of securing Nigeria’s online identity: “Nigeria’s digital economy is a powerhouse, but to sustain its momentum, we must fortify our local internet infrastructure and identity. That is the essence of Tech Convergence uniting stakeholders to safeguard our digital sovereignty through the .ng domain and to unlock the full potential of a connected Nigeria.”

He added that the internet is no longer just an enabler but the engine of digital transformation, with the .ng domain as a symbol of ownership, trust, and sovereignty in Nigeria’s online space.

The Event Chairman, Mr. Seun Kehinde, highlighted the stakeholder-centric design of the conference: “Tech Convergence is more than just an event; it is a collaborative platform where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are built, and solutions are crafted. As stakeholders, we share a collective responsibility to ensure the internet continues to drive inclusive growth and innovation in Nigeria.”

The inaugural edition in 2024, held in Lagos, drew more than 400 participants and 25 speakers from across the tech ecosystem. Discussions explored the internet’s role in bridging the gap between the creative sector and digital content. Building on this success, Tech Convergence 2.0 will expand its focus to cover policy, infrastructure, cybersecurity, local content, and emerging technologies.

NiRA has continued to invest in strengthening Nigeria’s internet infrastructure to support innovation and security. Initiatives such as: WHOIS Privacy Redaction – ensuring privacy and protection for registrants of the .ng domain; DNSSEC (Domain Name System Security Extensions) – adding a crucial layer of protection against cyber threats and Capacity Development via the .ng Academy – training thousands of Nigerians on digital skills, domain entrepreneurship and internet governance.

According to NiRA’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Seyi Onasanya: “Our commitment goes beyond managing the .ng domain. We are laying the groundwork for a resilient internet ecosystem that can support startups, SMEs, public institutions and innovators who will shape Nigeria’s digital future.”

What to Expect at Tech Convergence 2.0

This year’s edition will feature:

Keynote Addresses from top government officials, industry leaders, and international experts.

Panel Discussions covering digital sovereignty, AI and emerging tech, internet governance, cybersecurity, and the role of domains in business growth.

Startup Showcase spotlighting Nigerian innovators leveraging the internet to disrupt industries.

Networking Sessions designed to connect stakeholders and foster partnerships.

Hybrid Access – ensuring both in-person and virtual participants can fully engage.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Venue: Lagos Osun Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotels, Abuja

Time: 11:00 AM

Participation: Hybrid – Limited in-person slots available; virtual attendance via NiRA’s website and social media channels.

Registration is now open via the official tech convergence website. Early registration is encouraged due to limited physical slots.

About NiRA

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) is the registry for the .ng Internet domain name, serving as a custodian of Nigeria’s online identity.

As a not-for-profit, non-governmental association, NiRA is committed to advancing Nigeria’s digital presence, promoting internet accessibility, and supporting the growth of a vibrant digital economy. Through initiatives such as the .ng Academy, stakeholder engagements, and internet infrastructure development, NiRA continues to champion Nigeria’s digital future.