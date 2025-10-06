Greece’s Golden Visa programme offers EU residency for Nigerians with a minimum property investment of €250,000, including family benefits and a path to citizenship

For decades, international property buyers from Nigeria turned to London, Toronto, and New York as the default destinations for investment and residency.

That trend is shifting. With average home prices in these cities now well above £500,000, CAD $1 million, and USD $1.2 million respectively, many Nigerians are being priced out.

Increasingly, attention is moving toward Greece, where property entry begins at €250,000 under its Golden Visa programme.

The combination of lower costs, a recovering housing market, and a direct path to European Union (EU) residency is drawing investors who once looked only to North America or the UK.

Greece Offers Currency Security and European Union (EU) Stability

Property in Greece is not just priced in euros; the wider stability of the European Union anchors it. The euro remains one of the world’s most trusted currencies, offering Nigerians a hedge against naira volatility while providing a tangible, income-generating asset for securing wealth.

The country’s EU membership also adds layers of reassurance: transparent legal frameworks, consistent regulations, and steady economic performance. The Bank of Greece projects GDP growth of 2.3% in both 2024 and 2025, underscoring confidence in its ongoing recovery.

By comparison, traditional destinations like the UK and US demand multimillion-dollar commitments tied to complex visa rules, while Canada and Australia rely on points-based systems or entrepreneurship routes. Greece provides a more accessible entry point while delivering the same global credibility.

Lifestyle meets investment

For investors, wealth preservation is only one part of the equation. There is also the draw of lifestyle. Greece is attracting families not just for its stability but for its quality of life. The country offers a standard of living that rivals Western Europe, and at a fraction of the cost.

At the centre of this appeal is Greece’s Golden Visa programme. With a minimum property investment of €250,000, Nigerians can secure residency not only for themselves but also for their spouses and children. The visa grants the right to live, study, and work in Greece as well as visa-free travel across the Schengen Zone. After seven years of continuous residency, citizenship becomes a possibility, opening doors to EU passports and transformative global mobility.

A Market Positioned for Growth

Greece’s real estate sector is way past recovery mode, and it is expanding. According to data from the Bank of Greece, for 2024 as a whole, prices increased on average by 8.5% in Athens, indicating continued growth, buoyed by record-breaking tourism in 2024. Short-term rentals continue to be in high demand, yielding strong returns.

For investors from Nigeria, the benefits are clear: rental yields in Athens typically average between 4 and 5%; property is internationally marketable, making resale simpler than in many African markets. And under the current regulations, new-build properties remain exempt from the 24% VAT, significantly reducing upfront costs for buyers. These factors combine to create a market that is both poised for growth and reliable.

Greece vs. Other Popular Alternatives

When Nigerians consider investing or relocating abroad, a handful of destinations typically top their list. A closer look, however, reveals why Greece is emerging as a smarter option.

United Kingdom: London remains a hub for education and business, but investor visas now require capital commitments of over £2 million, and the property-for-residency pathway has been closed for years. Living costs are among the highest in the world.

United States: The EB-5 investor visa requires a minimum investment of $800,000 in job-creating projects, often accompanied by lengthy wait times and complex requirements. Greece’s property threshold is lower and has faster timelines.

Canada: Though popular for its quality of life, Canada has no property-to-residency route. Immigration is typically through skilled or study pathways, with no guarantee of permanent settlement.

Dubai: Proximity and familiarity make it attractive, but property-linked residency does not lead to citizenship. Greece, in contrast, combines residency with a clear route to long-term security in the EU.

Safe Investments, No Scams

One of the biggest hurdles for Nigerians investing abroad has been a lack of trust. Stories abound of buyers losing money to fraudulent intermediaries or unclear property titles. That climate of risk has often deterred otherwise willing investors.

This is where specialist firms are changing the game. Companies like MIBS Group, a leading real estate developer in Greece with over 40 years of experience and profound knowledge of Golden Visa requirements, have built a reputation for guiding African investors through the process end-to-end—from investment analysis and property acquisition to Golden Visa applications and rental management. For Nigerians, that means peace of mind: a chance to invest abroad without fear of scams, backed by experts who understand both the Greek market and the concerns of African investors.

In the final analysis, Greece’s transformation from a holiday destination to a serious investment hub has not gone unnoticed. For Nigerians, it offers something rare: affordability, stability, lifestyle, and the promise of global mobility. Where other countries globally raise the bar with high entry costs or complex visa systems, Greece keeps the door open with a clear, structured path tied directly to real estate.

For families and entrepreneurs weighing their next move, the choice is no longer limited to London or Toronto. Increasingly, Athens, Piraeus, or Crete are part of the conversation. And with partners like MIBS Group providing high-end properties and trusted guidance, Nigerians can step into Greece’s property market with confidence, turning euros into both security and opportunity for generations to come.