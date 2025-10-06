The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has approved the sale of Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) to UAC of Nigeria PLC, and the transaction is now complete

Chivita|Hollandia, known for its leading juice and dairy brands, will transition under UAC’s ownership, with both companies expressing optimism about future growth

UAC, a major Nigerian consumer goods company with extensive manufacturing and distribution operations, officially welcomes the CHI team and brands into its portfolio

The Coca-Cola Company today announced that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has approved the sale of Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) to UAC of Nigeria PLC (UAC), and the transaction has now been closed.

This follows the July 30, 2025 announcement of an agreement for the sale of Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), a leading Nigerian food and beverage company with market-leading brands in value-added dairy and juice.

“We are pleased to have received regulatory approval for this transaction,” said Eelco Weber, Managing Director of Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited). “We look forward to a smooth transition and to seeing Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) thrive under UAC’s ownership.”

Fola Aiyesimoju, Group Managing Director of UAC, commented: “We are excited to officially welcome the Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) team and brands into the UAC family, and we are eager to work together to build on their strong legacy and market leadership.”