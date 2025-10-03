The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has agreed to deepen its cooperation with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to improve revenue generation, enhance national security, and safeguard public safety through tighter monitoring of imported communication devices in the country.

According to a statement by NCS, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, made this known recently, when he received the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Aminu Maida, and his team on a courtesy visit to the Customs House, Maitama, Abuja.

Adeniyi explained that the Service is going beyond revenue collection to address the national security risks associated with unregulated importation of mobile phones and telecom equipment.

He emphasised that closer synergy with the NCC would help in tightening monitoring systems and aligning regulations.

“He explained that technology-related imports, such as mobile phones, network boosters, and other telecom equipment, must be subjected to proper certification and classification under the Customs’ tariff regime, noting that such measures would ensure only authorised importers are permitted to bring them into the country,” the statement read

Adeniyi added that officers would be trained on certification processes in line with NCC standards

NCC DMS to track phones

The NCC boss, Aminu Maida, highlighted the NCC’s Device Management System (DMS), a platform designed to track imported phones and block substandard devices. He said the initiative would boost Customs’ revenue drive and improve the quality of telecom services for consumers.

“One of the least understood factors affecting service quality is the device itself. If a subscriber is using a substandard phone, no matter the investment operators make in their networks, service quality will remain poor. That is why the DMS project is critical,” Maida said.

The NCC boss also raised concerns about the uncontrolled use of uncertified network boosters. While admitting they sometimes help individuals, he warned that they often distort signals and reduce overall network quality.

He called on Customs to restrict their importation, stressing that only approved devices should be allowed into Nigeria.

Maida added that both agencies must continue to sustain the “spirit of collaboration” to address revenue leakages and strengthen consumer protection.

He also noted the growing safety challenges in urban areas, especially Abuja, pointing out that the clustering of high-rise buildings, religious centres, and sensitive institutions requires vigilance and shared learning between both agencies to prevent disasters.

What you should know

The NCC has been battling the influx of counterfeit and substandard phones for years. As far back as 2022, the Commission had confirmed the approval of 1,843 phone models for the Nigerian market, stressing that uncertified devices not only degrade service quality but also pose health and security risks.

At the time, the regulator also warned that despite regulatory efforts, thousands of fake phones were still being sold in markets across the country, often at cheaper prices than certified brands.

To tackle this menace, the NCC, through the DMS, will leverage the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), a unique identifier for every device, to track and blacklist phones that are not type-approved.

The DMS will create a single control point for monitoring and managing all devices connected to Nigerian networks. The project, which will operate under a Public-Private Partnership model, is designed to cover Nigeria’s estimated 200 million telecom subscribers.