The Nigerian All-Share Index ended on 29th September in positive territory, rising 244.5 points to close at 142,377.6, up 0.17% from the previous session’s 142,133.0.

Trading activity slowed slightly, with 383.91 million shares changing hands compared to 518.6 million the session before.

Despite the lower volume, market capitalization rose to N90.11 trillion across 28,114 deals, up from N89.96 trillion.

THOMASWY and SFSREIT led the gainers, each advancing 10%, while MANSARD and UPL topped the losers, falling 10% and 9.85% respectively.

FIRSTHOLDCO and ELLAHLAKES were the most actively traded stocks.

Market summary Current ASI: 142,377.56

Previous ASI: 142,133.0

Day Change: -0.17%

Year-to-Date Performance: +38.33%

Volume Traded: 383.9 million shares

Market Cap: N90.11 trillion. Top 5 gainers THOMASWY: Up 10.00% to N3.63

SFSREIT: Up 10.00% to N346.55

LIVINGTRUST: Up 9.90% to N5.66

ETERNA: Up 9.86% to N30.65

CAVERTON: Up 9.28% to N6.83 Top 5 losers MANSARD: Down 10.00% to N14.40

UPL: Down 9.85% to N5.40

LEARNAFRCA: Down 9.72% to N6.50

JBERGER: Down 8.70% to N136.50

CORNEST: Down 7.42% to N5.86

Trading volume

Trading volume fell to 383.91 million shares from 518.6 million the previous day, reflecting a slight decline in market activity.

FIRSTHOLDCO led with 47.4 million shares, followed by ELLAHLAKES with 24.4 million.

VERITASKAP ranked third at 21.8 million, while ZENITHBANK and CHAMS completed the top five with 18.7 million and 16.1 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

FIRSTHOLDCO led in value with trades worth N1.4 billion, followed by ARADEL at N1.36 billion and ZENITHBANK at N1.30 billion.

MTNN recorded N1.19 billion, while GEREGU closed the top five with N721.8 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ Performance

Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs) posted mixed results.

BUACEMENT gained 5.4%, INTERNATIONAL BREWERY rose 2.2%, and MTN advanced 0.71%.

On the flip side, NIGERIAN BREWERIES lost 5.56% and LAFARGE fell 3.04%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks, GTCO gained 1.08%, while FIRSTHOLDCO closed flat.

Conversely, ZENITHBANK lost 0.36%, ACCESCORP fell 0.58%, and UBA declined 1.11%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is moving moderately upward despite the dip in trading volume, as investors weigh their next moves.

Further gains in select large-cap stocks, particularly in banking, could push the index higher in the coming sessions.