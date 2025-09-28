Nigeria has been re-elected to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, securing a three-year term in the Part II category, which recognises states that make significant contributions to international civil air navigation.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 27 September 2025, at the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly in Montréal, as stated on the organization’s official website.

The ICAO Council, which comprises 36 member states, serves as the governing body of the organisation.

It oversees the development and implementation of global aviation policies, technical standards, and strategies to enhance safety, sustainability, and inclusivity in air transport.

The Council’s membership is divided into categories: Part I includes states of chief importance in air transport, such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Part II, which includes Nigeria, recognises states that make the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation.

In the 2025 elections, Nigeria joined countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and Switzerland in the Part II category.

“Elections took place today for PART I and PART II of the ICAO Council at the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly. All elected States will form the Council for a three-year term. The 36-member Council is the governing body of the Organization.

“The following Member States were elected:

“PART I – States of chief importance in air transport. Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“PART II – States not already elected in Part 1 but which make the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation. Argentina, Colombia, Denmark, Egypt, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and Switzerland,” ICAO announced on its website.

Elections for Part III, which ensures geographic representation, are scheduled for 30 September 2025.

More insights

In reaction to the development, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) praised the re-election, describing it as a strong endorsement of Nigeria’s leadership in global aviation.

The FAAN Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, commended Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, for his role in consolidating Nigeria’s international standing.

Mrs. Kuku emphasized that Nigeria’s position on the ICAO Council provides a platform to align domestic reforms with international best practices in safety, security, infrastructure, and environmental responsibility.

She added that FAAN would leverage this renewed mandate to accelerate efforts to make Nigeria the aviation hub of West Africa, improving airport infrastructure, operations, and passenger experience.

The MD/CEO also congratulated Egypt and South Africa on their re-election, noting that Africa’s strengthened representation would amplify the continent’s influence in aviation safety, connectivity, and innovation.

What you should know about ICAO

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a United Nations specialised agency with 193 member states.

Its mission is to develop and implement global aviation strategies, technical standards, and capacity-building initiatives to enhance the safety, sustainability, and inclusivity of air services worldwide.

ICAO works toward expanding access to air transport while progressing toward zero aviation fatalities and net-zero carbon emissions.