The Dangote Group has accused the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) of planning to sabotage the Dangote Refinery.

The Group warned that the union’s threatened strike could disrupt fuel supply for 230 million Nigerians.

According to the Group, the strike mirrors PENGASSAN’s interference in the $750 million Federal Government deal to sell the moribund Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries to a Dangote-led consortium in 2007.

Dangote said the union had actively opposed that process.

The Group made the statement on Sunday in response to PENGASSAN’s strike, which directs members to stop services at field locations from 6:00 a.m. on 28 September and across offices from 00:01 on 29 September, halt gas and crude supply to the refinery, and instruct all IOC branches to scale down production.

The statement read: “The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (“PENGASSAN” or “Association”), in continuation of its lawless acts and sabotage against Nigeria and its people, sent out a Release to “all” its “members” last night, 27 September 2025 and directed, amongst others, that “all PENGASSAN members working across field locations are to withdraw services effective 06.00hrs on Sunday, 28 of September 2025,” the statement read in part.

It added, “PENGASSAN has, by this Release, affirmed its decision to unleash the terror which we forewarned in our release of 27 September 2025, on the Nigerian State and all Nigerians. It has directed its members across the Nigerian State not to enable, howsoever, the production and supply by Dangote Refinery of those basic petroleum products which Nigerians and businesses across the country need for their daily sustenance and living such as but not limited to kerosene, petrol, diesel, cooking gas and aviation fuel.”

Dangote described PENGASSAN’s actions as “lawless” and “terror tactics,” warning they could threaten the livelihoods of Nigerian workers and disrupt essential services, including hospitals, schools, emergency response, transportation, and communications systems.

Rebutting false claims

The Group addressed claims that it had sacked over 800 Nigerian staff and replaced them with 2,000 Indian workers. Dangote said these are false. Over 3,000 Nigerians continue to work at the refinery, the Group noted.

The company added that the ongoing staff reorganization involves only a small number of employees and is carried out in the best interest of the refinery.

Dangote also refuted claims that Nigerian workers are “enslaved” or poorly treated. The Group said its compensation structure is competitive and its workplace meets global standards. It highlighted that the refinery provides training, employment opportunities, and other social responsibilities for Nigerians.

The Group further referenced a legal case involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), noting that PENGASSAN had similarly opposed reforms and corporate actions that would improve Nigeria’s energy sector and economic stability. Dangote said the pattern shows the union has consistently resisted measures that benefit both workers and the nation.

More insights

The Group questioned PENGASSAN’s transparency, noting the union has not published audited accounts for years despite collecting billions of Naira in monthly dues.

It also noted how PENGASSAN misrepresented the operational status of the old Port Harcourt Refinery, selectively emphasizing the non-functional reformer unit while acknowledging that the facility produces diesel, kerosene, and petrol through blending.

Dangote urged the Federal Government, security agencies, and Nigerians to resist the union’s tactics. It emphasized that the refinery, a national asset, must be protected to safeguard economic recovery and energy security.