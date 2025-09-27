Africa’s hotel industry is in the middle of a construction boom over the next two to three years, and the numbers tell a compelling story.

Global chains from Marriott to Hilton are accelerating their push into the continent, betting that rising incomes, stronger air links, and government-backed tourism drives will sustain demand for new rooms between 2025 to 2027 or 2028.

Project data reviewed for 2025 shows that some cities are pulling far ahead. Measured by anticipated hotel rooms signed and under development.

The pace of development reflects both ambition and risk. While projects are announced with fanfare, delays and financing snags are common, meaning not every room in the pipeline will open on schedule. Yet the concentration of deals in certain cities underlines where investors and hotel operators see long-term opportunity.

For Africa’s largest economies, expanding hotel capacity is more than a play for tourist dollars. It’s about building infrastructure for trade, and regional integration.

Here are the ten African cities with the highest number of luxury hotel projects in 2025 according to the W Hospitality Group report 2025.

No of projects: 3 This beach destination has mega-resorts averaging 521 rooms each. Hilton, Marriott (three properties), Meliá, and TUI (two) are behind the projects. The 595-room TUI Magic Life is expected to open this year, with others scheduled for 2027 or later.