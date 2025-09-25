The Federal Government has announced that it will begin the nationwide enforcement of academic credential verification for all staff and recruits across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as higher institutions from October 6, 2025.

This was disclosed in a circular issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, dated August 8 and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the circular, the process will be conducted through the National Credential Verification Service (NCVS) of the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) programme.

Backstory

NCVS is part of the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) programme, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council and introduced by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, in March 2025.

Under NERD, NCVS will issue verification for academic credentials, embed security features like a National Credential Number (NCN) and QR or frame codes on certificates and transcripts, and ensure all academic credentials are stored in a central, digital, verifiable repository.

The aim is to shift from a system where institutions alone handle verification to a national standard that offers instant, traceable validation of credentials.

According to Alausa, it was designed to curtail academic fraud, fake degrees, and bogus honours that have undermined the credibility of Nigeria’s education system for years.

No appointment without clearance

In the circular, Akume stressed that no appointment would be confirmed without clearance, affirming the authenticity of the academic qualifications presented.

“Effective from October 6, 2025, all Ministries, Departments and Agencie,s as well as all higher institutions in Nigeria, whether civilian, military, private or public, are to commence the implementation of an intensive but structured verification.

“The academic credentials of all staff and intending staff are verified through the National Credential Verification Service (NCVS) of the NERD program, and thereafter, ensure compliance for each new recruitment by obtaining an instant NCVS clearance.

”This, affirming the authenticity of each academic credential presented anywhere within the Federal Republic of Nigeria before confirmation of appointment,” Akume stated.

He explained that each clearance would carry a National Credential Number (NCN) and ancillary security codes for record purposes.

Departure from the old system

Akume noted that the reform marks a departure from the old practice where institutions were relied upon to verify credentials. The new framework, he said, entrenches a national quality assurance mechanism insulated from compromise.

According to him, every certificate, diploma, honour, or award presented in Nigeria must now be earned from an accredited institution and must be “identifiable, traceable, verifiable, and validated at the click of a button.”

The policy is backed by Section 10(1) of the Education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Act, 1985, assigning enforcement responsibility to the NERD. The programme was first proposed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in May 2023.

More insights

Haula Galadima, Executive Director of Communication and Cybersecurity for the NERD programme, confirmed that the service is fully ready for nationwide deployment.

She urged MDAs, post-secondary schools, tertiary institutions, and the private sector to register their NERD Focal Persons and Digitisation Officers via the agency’s official website.

“NERD is a federation initiative and the federal standard for higher education digitisation, designed to protect national security and prestige, ensure education integrity, and digitally enhance the economic value of Nigeria’s education for global competitiveness,” Galadima stated.

She added that NERD’s mandate also covers the administration of the NSN, NCN, and National Document Number (NDN), in addition to hosting a National Database of Resource Persons for instant verification of genuine honours.

“The federal government has created the nation’s official one-stop shop for data consistency.

“Each system remains autonomous, NERD facilitates organic cooperation and coordination of decentralised systems in the national interest,” she explained.

The NERD Governing Council is chaired by the Minister of Education and includes the leadership of the NUC, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), the National Library, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, as well as committees of vice-chancellors, rectors, and provosts across the country.