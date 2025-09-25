The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Olumide Adebiyi Adediran.

According to the FBI, Olumide is a Nigerian national wanted in the United States for multiple fraud offences.

“The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Olumide Adebiyi Adediran,” they stated.

Adediran is wanted for violation of conditions of release, including bank fraud, fraud related to identification documents and authentication features, and unauthorised credit card transactions.

He is known to operate under several aliases, including Kevin Olumide Adediran, Eric O. Williams, Maxo Alexandre, Olumide Adkins, and Edward N. Anderson, among others.

Background of alleged crimes

Adediran was born on October 11, 1968. He is described as a Black male, 5’11’’ tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The FBI notes that he has ties to South Florida and is considered dangerous.

In August 2001, Adediran allegedly entered a bank in Champaign, Illinois, and attempted to retrieve funds from a deposited fraudulent check.

He also reportedly used stolen information from U.S. citizens to open bank and credit accounts. Adediran fled the Central District of Illinois at the end of December 2001, just before his trial was scheduled to begin. A federal arrest warrant was issued on January 2, 2002, in the United States District Court, Central District of Illinois, Urbana.

How to report

The FBI stated that tips can be submitted to the nearest FBI office or American Embassy, or Consulate. The Springfield Field Office is handling the case, and anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

What you should know

Last month, another Nigerian national, Chukwuemeka Victor Amachukw,u was extradited from France to the United States to face charges including computer hacking, identity theft, and wire fraud, which allegedly defrauded U.S. tax authorities and victims out of millions of dollars.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, and the FBI’s Assistant Director in Charge, Christopher G. Raia, Amachukwu and accomplices reportedly gained unauthorized access to U.S. tax preparation firms, stealing sensitive information to file fraudulent tax returns.

Prosecutors say they sought over $8.4 million in refunds, successfully claiming at least $2.5 million.

The group also allegedly submitted false claims under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, obtaining approximately $819,000 in fraudulent payouts.

Amachukwu, who goes by aliases including Chukwuemeka Victor Eletuo and So Kwan Leung, was apprehended in France through international cooperation involving the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, and French law enforcement.