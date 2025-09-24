Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc have risen over 41% on the Nigerian Exchange in September, reaching a yearly high above N180.

The stock, which started the month at N130, has soared to N183 by September 23, 2025, making September potentially its strongest month so far if the trend continues.

Audited financials for the year ended June 30, 2025, show a turnaround, with a pretax profit of N27.9 billion, recovering from a loss of N73.6 billion in the same period of 2024.

Revenue rose 65.82% to N496.6 billion, while finance expenses were cut from N30.6 billion to N8.5 billion, mainly due to the measurement of foreign currency balances.

This improvement followed Tolaram Group’s acquisition of a 58.02% stake from Diageo, completed in September 2024, which has influenced operations as reflected in the 2025 results.

Its year-to-date gain on NGX now stands at 161.78%, making 2025 its best year yet on the Nigerian Stock Exchange if the momentum continues.

Market trend

Guinness Nigeria started 2025 at N70.25, slightly recovering from a pullback to N49.60 in March 2024.

The stock closed January at N77 but slipped to N74 by the end of February, its only down month so far in 2025.

Momentum picked up in March, with the stock steadily rising in the following months to achieve a half-year gain of 25.27%.

The second half of the year was stronger, with a 33% gain in July and further growth in August, driving the stock to N130.

So far in September, shares have surged past N180, reaching N183.9 by the close of trading on September 23, 2025.

The company’s operational recovery in 2025 appears to have boosted investor participation, marking Guinness Nigeria’s strongest performance since it began trading in 2012.

Recovery

After completing the transaction on September 30, 2024, Tolaram Group, following its acquisition of a 58.02% stake, implemented board changes after resignations and appointed new members, while taking over Guinness Nigeria’s operations from Diageo, the previous parent company.

In January, when Guinness Nigeria released its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the company posted a pretax profit of N20.1 billion, rebounding from a loss of N8.2 billion in the same quarter of 2023.

Sales for the quarter reached N133.7 billion, up from N83 billion. Although finance expenses rose to N59.5 billion from N19.2 billion, strong revenue drove the bottom-line profit.

In April, results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, showed a pretax profit of N10.2 billion, compared with a N56 billion loss in the same quarter of 2024. Finance expenses, particularly FX-related losses, were reduced to N24 billion from N66.3 billion, while sales rose 52.29% to N118.3 billion.

The company’s strong performance in 2025, with a year-to-date gain of 161% on NGX, is likely reflecting market reaction to these improved results.