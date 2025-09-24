FirstBank is introducing accessible financial services for blind and physically challenged customers, including braille documents, voice-enabled ATMs, and tactile cards to ensure independent and secure banking

The initiative supports global and national inclusion standards such as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial inclusion strategy

The bank demonstrates strong commitment to diversity with 41% female staff, 37% women in management, and active participation in UN Women’s Empowerment Principles through initiatives like the FirstBank Women Network

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has announced plans to introduce tailored financial services for blind, partially sighted, and physically challenged customers across its operations.

The initiative is part of the bank’s broader commitment to financial inclusion and diversity, reinforcing its position as a leading service provider in West Africa.

According to Patrick Akhidenor, Chief Risk Officer and Chairman of the FirstBank Sustainability Committee, the bank is focused on ensuring that all customers, regardless of physical ability, can access financial services independently and securely. “Everyone deserves access to financial services whether physically or digitally,”

Akhidenor said. “We are providing financial services that are both accessible and affordable to visually impaired and physically challenged customers at all our touchpoints.”

The rollout will be phased across all subsidiaries and locations of the FirstBank Group. Key features of the initiative include transaction documents in braille, audio, large print, and digital formats. ATMs will be upgraded with high-contrast screens and voice-prompt commands, while debit cards will feature tactile motifs and braille inscriptions.

Enhanced soft PINs and tokens will improve secure access to banking channels, and product brochures will be available in accessible formats to support customer engagement.

This move aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial inclusion strategy and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, both of which advocate equal access to financial services.

A Legacy of Inclusion and Innovation

FirstBank’s commitment to diversity is reflected in its workforce composition, with women making up 41% of employees and 37% of management roles. The bank also runs the FirstBank Women Network, an internal initiative aimed at closing the gender gap and promoting female leadership.

Its membership in UN Women further affirms its alignment with the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), which promote equal opportunity, inclusion, and non-discrimination.

Established in 1894, FirstBank is the oldest and one of the most respected financial institutions in West Africa. With operations spanning Africa, Europe, and Asia, the bank serves over 43 million customer accounts through more than 820 business offices and 280,000 agent locations across 772 local government areas in Nigeria.

FirstBank has issued over 13 million cards and onboarded more than 25 million customers on its digital platforms, including the widely used *894# USSD banking service. The bank also offers pension fund custody services through First Pension Custodian Nigeria Limited and nominee services via First Nominees Nigeria Limited.

Global Recognition and Awards

FirstBank has received numerous accolades for its performance and innovation. In 2024 and 2025, the bank was named Best SME Bank in Nigeria and Africa by The Asian Banker, Best Private Bank for Sustainable Investing in Africa by Global Finance, and SME Financier of the Year by The Digital Banker. It also earned recognition as Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG and Best Bank for Empowering Women Entrepreneurs.

With a strategic ambition to deliver accelerated growth through customer-led innovation and disciplined execution, FirstBank continues to set the benchmark for ethical, inclusive, and impactful banking in Africa.