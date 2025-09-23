For the first time in many months, Nigeria’s inflation numbers have given policymakers reason to exhale.

Headline inflation has cooled to 20.1% in August, down from July’s 21.9% and well below the 22.8% 2025 average.

Food prices, usually the Achilles heel of the Nigerian consumer, have also eased.

In fact, farm produce posted a rare decline of 0.2% month-on-month, thanks to seasonal harvests, import duty waivers, and softer prices for rice, maize, and millet. Even energy costs, which often rattle household budgets, dipped as Dangote Refinery trimmed petrol prices, pushing pump prices down by N30 to N820/litre.

Add to this the modest strengthening of Nigeria’s external reserves—now over $40 billion—and a firmer Naira trading below N1,500/$, and the perceived mood in Abuja points to a positively sanguine outlook. GDP growth, though unremarkable at 3.13%, still nudges above Nigeria’s recently customary 3% baseline, while business sentiment, measured by the Purchasing Managers’ Index, continues to signal expansion with 54.2 in August readings.

On paper, Nigeria’s economic trajectory thus suggests a Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) pivot toward an easing cycle. The question, however, is whether this would be a wise path—or merely a spurious panacea

Regional and Global Context

Nigeria is hardly alone in facing this debate. Across Africa, Ghana has already cut its benchmark rate this year by a hefty 350bps, Egypt – 200bps, and Kenya – 25bps. Only South Africa has stood pat. Globally, the U.S. Feds have recently shaved a modest 25bps but still kept policy tight and above 4%. Europe’s central banks—the ECB and Bank of England—have held steady at the helm, citing sticky inflation and a climate of geopolitical fragmentation marked by tariff wars, Middle Eastern flashpoints, and truculent supply chain disruptions.

Against this variegated backdrop, Nigeria’s MPC may very well feel a gravitational pull to “join the club.” A dovish tilt could be framed as catching up with peers. But one must ask: ‘is this genuine prudence or simply the illusion of safety?’ For following the herd has never been a reliable substitute for thinking independently.

The Looming Liquidity Injections

Ceteris paribus, Nigeria is on the cusp of a significant liquidity surge. The banking sector’s recapitalization, once concluded, good or bad, could unleash in excess of N3trillion of fresh capital into the economy. The insurance sector, too, has recently been forced into its own recapitalization drive, with reforms designed to open new investment pipelines for industry players.

Layer upon this the possibility of higher crude oil receipts if OPEC’s recent bullish projection of crude oil demand, forecast by an additional 1.38 million barrels per day in 2026, and projected American shale output decline by 100,000 bpd in 2026 holds, thus possibly driving up crude prices, however slightly.

Add to this, improved revenue dynamics buoyed by the NNPC and Federal Governments’ continued efforts to further curtail illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta, and one slowly begins to see how money, also sparked by increasing FAAC allocations, could come flooding back into the Nigerian system, on or before mid–2026.

These going developments, truly laudable in design, may however, herald unforeseen risks. Thus, I argue, cutting rates now, just before this expected wave, may be akin to pouring petrol on a smoldering ember. The spark of inflation, barely subdued, could easily be reignited.

Other Headwinds for 2026

Looking ahead, the story becomes more ambiguous. OPEC may forecast robust oil demand, but the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is far less sanguine, projecting Brent crude could sink toward $60 per barrel in late 2025. Should this bearish scenario play out, Nigeria’s fiscal revenues would wobble.

The Naira’s current strength, partly predicated on a weaker U.S. dollar, could quickly reverse if Washington unleashes fresher stimulus or global flashpoints precipitously intensify.

At home, Nigeria’s inalienable foibles remain: insecurity in our food-producing regions, recurring subsidy debates that distort fiscal discipline, infrastructural bottlenecks that hobble productivity, and a truculent political climate, could whipsaw the fragile stability that now pervades our system with unintended consequences.

Government Targets and the Illusion of Safety

The Federal Government, in its 2025 budget, assumed inflation to settle at 15%. While August’s print of 20.1% is directionally encouraging, this is still far adrift from the intended anchor. Cutting rates prematurely could thus widen the gap further, making this target unreachable, at best.

History offers sobering lessons. Nigeria’s monetary system has too often been whipsawed by expedient decisions that valorize short-term optics at the expense of long-term stability. As the Latin maxim reminds us: expedientia non semper prudentia—expedience is not always prudence.

A rate cut today, in my opinion, might thus create a populist narrative, but risks becoming a spurious balm that does little to address deeper structural ailments.

My Case for Patience

I wish to thus present a compelling argument for patience. If the MPC peradventure holds fire until inflation dips more convincingly below 20% and closer to 15%, it will not only inoculate our economy against premature exuberance but also possibly preserve credibility with investors both at home and abroad.

Waiting, perhaps until early 2026, has another virtue: by then, the banking and insurance recapitalization drives will offer clearer economic pictures, our harvest cycle will have passed, and policymakers will be better placed to adjudge whether current disinflation is ingrained or merely seasonal. To cut before then might be to risk being caught betwixt prudence and expedience, with little recourse if inflationary pressures suddenly resurface.

In Conclusion: Hold, For Now

Nigeria’s MPC thus faces a crucible moment. On the surface, the case for a dovish stance is truly alluring, with inflation easing, reserves firmer, growth presumably steady, and favorable tailwinds. Yet beneath this allure, lies a spectrum of risks—possible liquidity surges, global misalignment, entrenched foibles, troubling food insecurities, and the ever-present threat of unforeseen supply shocks.

Cutting rates after the September 22nd–23rd meeting would certainly thus seem expedient. However, ‘Holding’ steady would be a more prudent path. At most, a token trim of 25–50bps may be defensible, but anything more risks undermining the 15% inflation target and squandering what fragile gains we have had due to CBN’s monetary guardrails.

In sum, the real question is not whether Nigeria can cut rates now—it is whether Nigeria really should? Until the dust settles, I argue for prudence. Or, as the ancients might say: festina lente—make haste, slowly.