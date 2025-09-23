Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ has been officially certified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the world’s thinnest 3D curved display smartphone, measuring just 5.95mm at its thinnest point.

The record was validated through rigorous laser measurements by an ILAC-accredited laboratory, with the official Guinness benchmark set at 6.09mm at its thickest point.

Despite its ultra-slim design, the HOT 60 Pro+ delivers strong performance with an AMOLED curved display, MediaTek Helio G200 chipset, and 45W fast charging, reflecting Infinix’s commitment to innovation and enjoyable tech experiences.

Infinix has achieved a significant milestone with the HOT 60 Pro+, officially certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s thinnest 3D curved display smartphone.

The device, measuring just 5.95mm at its slimmest point, was unveiled at a high-profile ceremony in Indonesia, underscoring Infinix’s commitment to design innovation and global market expansion.

The record was validated by an ILAC-accredited laboratory, which confirmed the HOT 60 Pro+’s minimum thickness of 5.95mm and a maximum of 6.09mm, the latter serving as the official benchmark for the Guinness title. This recognition not only cements Infinix’s reputation for pushing design boundaries but also strengthens its competitive positioning in both emerging and established markets.

Despite its ultra-slim profile, the HOT 60 Pro+ features an AMOLED curved display, MediaTek Helio G200 chipset, and 45W fast charging, balancing aesthetics with performance. The launch event, attended by key industry figures and brand ambassadors, highlighted Infinix’s strategy to appeal to young, tech-savvy consumers globally.

Founded in 2013, Infinix continues to expand its product ecosystem beyond smartphones, with a presence in over 70 countries. The Guinness World Record achievement is expected to further boost the brand’s visibility and growth in the competitive smartphone market.

