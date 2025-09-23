MTN Nigeria earned N2.38 trillion in H1 2025, putting it on track to cross N5 trillion in full-year revenue for the first time in its history.

Data is now the engine of growth, generating N1.22 trillion (52% of turnover), up from just 18.7% of revenue six years ago.

With 89.2 million subscribers and 52% market share, MTN’s scale, diversification, and cost discipline give it a clear edge over Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile.

The company’s cash-rich model, built on everyday voice and data use, strong collections, and reinvestment delivers value to employees, government, lenders, and shareholders alike.

MTN Nigeria has crossed yet another milestone. In the first half of 2025, the telecoms giant pulled in N2.38 trillion in revenue, a massive 54.5% jump from N1.54 trillion a year earlier.

The telecom behemoth is on trach to hit about N5 trillion in revenues for the first time ever in its history in Nigeria.

At the heart of this performance is one simple truth that Nigerians are consuming more data than ever before and this is leading its recent revenue drives.

The business of keeping Nigeria connected

MTN is more than a data company, though data now drives the bulk of its earnings.

It offers voice calls, SMS, interconnect and roaming services, value-added products, and even handsets and accessories.

These flow through three key business units:

Consumer business unit: the everyday Nigerians—youth, high-value subscribers, and the mass market.

Enterprise business unit: corporates, SMEs, and organizations.

Wholesale business unit: resellers who buy in bulk.

Together, these units serve over 70 million subscribers, making MTN the largest player in Nigeria’s telecom space.

We will be utilizing the company’s 2025 half year results to understand how this company makes money for its shareholders.

Where the money came from

The numbers show where Nigeria’s habits are shifting especially with the rise of social media and internet of things (IOT).

Telco’s like MTN now see data as a major revenue driver blasting past the traditional voice which has for years being its mainstay.

Data services: In its recent filings for the first half of 2025 the company generated N1.22 trillion, up 69.1%, now 52% of MTN’s total turnover.

To think that about 6 years ago in 2019 Data contributed 18.7% of its then N1.16 trillion revenue.

Voice at the time contributed about 62% of revenue.

Today, other services (voice, SMS, interconnect, roaming, VAS, handsets): N1.16 trillion, about 48% of the pie.

MTN By customer base:

Consumers: N1.94 trillion (82%)

Enterprise: N337.2 billion (14%)

Wholesale: N93.5 billion (4%)

Simply put, data now pays MTN’s bills—and then some.

The competition

MTN still towers over Nigeria’s telecoms industry, and the numbers back it up.

NCC’s latest data shows the company commands about 89.2 million active subscribers, giving it a market share of roughly 52% more than all its rivals combined.

Airtel trails in second place with 59 million users and around 34% market share, while Globacom has slipped to about 20.6 million subscribers (12%). 9mobile continues to struggle, with less than 3 million customers, barely holding 2% of the market.

With more than half of all mobile subscribers on its network, MTN enjoys a natural advantage: every tariff hike, new data package, or service roll-out hits a wider base of customers than its rivals can dream of.

It also spreads its infrastructure and operating costs more efficiently across a larger pool of users, which helps explain its fatter profit margins.

The real battleground, however, is data. Nigerians are consuming more digital services than ever, and 4G subscriptions now make up just over half of all mobile connections nationwide.

Here, MTN’s deep investments in network coverage and quality give it a clear lead, ensuring that more of that surging data traffic flows through its pipes.

That’s not to say competition is absent as we observed Airtel is steadily adding subscribers.

It added about 342,000 new users in May 2025 alone showing it’s still a credible challenger in key markets.

Globacom, however, has been losing ground, weighed down by service quality issues and regulatory pressure. 9mobile’s shrinking base means it is increasingly a marginal player rather than a serious competitor.

Where MTN distinguishes itself further is in diversification because unlike rivals that lean heavily on consumer revenues, MTN has built up enterprise and wholesale businesses alongside value-added services.

These provide buffers against downturns in consumer spending and help keep revenues flowing even when competition intensifies.

How MTN Generates Tons of Cash

MTN Nigeria is proving to be a cash-generating machine and it demonstrated this yet again in its recent report.

In the first half of 2025, the telecom giant reported N955.7 billion in net cash from operating activities driven by strong demand for data, voice, and fintech services.

Where the Cash Comes From

MTN’s operations generated a massive N1.24 trillion in cash, thanks to:

Over 77 million subscribers

High data usage across Nigeria

Efficient billing and collections

The company also earned N10.8 billion in interest income and raised N29.8 billion from borrowings.

How MTN Uses Its Cash

MTN strategically reinvests and manages its cash:

N382.5 billion spent on network expansion and equipment

N192.8 billion used to repay borrowings

N147.3 billion paid on lease liabilities

N272.4 billion in finance costs

N21.5 billion in taxes

Despite these outflows, MTN ended the period with N257.6 billion in cash and equivalents, plus N118.6 billion in restricted cash.

MTN’s ability to generate and manage cash positions it as one of Nigeria’s most financially resilient companies. With strong operating cash flow and disciplined capital allocation, MTN is well-equipped to fund growth and deliver value to shareholders.

How MTN Shares Its Wealth

MTN Nigeria isn’t just a telecom giant it’s a major contributor to Nigeria’s economy.

Its Value-Added Statement for H1 2025 shows how the company distributes the wealth it creates across stakeholders, from employees to government and shareholders.

N1.4 trillion in Value Added

In the first half of 2025, MTN generated N1.41 trillion in value added which is an impressive 66% increase from N850.3 billion in H1 2024.

This value represents the wealth created through its operations after deducting direct costs.

Who Gets What?

Here’s how MTN distributed this value:

Employees: MTN paid N54.7 billion in salaries, pensions, and benefits—up from N43.5 billion last year.

Government: Taxes and levies totaled N207.4 billion, a sharp rise from N8.3 billion in H1 2024, reflecting MTN’s return to profitability.

Providers of Capital: Interest payments to lenders and lease financiers amounted to N279.7 billion, up from N183.1 billion.

Shareholders: MTN retained N414.9 billion in profit, compared to a loss of N518.1 billion in the same period last year.

Finally

At its core, MTN Nigeria’s business model is simple but powerful: connect millions of Nigerians through voice and data, then scale that connection across enterprise, wholesale, and value-added services to create multiple streams of income.

Data now drives more than half of its revenue, but voice, fintech, and digital services ensure a diversified base.

By monetizing its vast subscriber network, reinvesting heavily in infrastructure, and maintaining strong cash generation, MTN has built a model that not only sustains profitability but also underpins its dominance in Nigeria’s telecoms industry.